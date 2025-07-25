Asheville Scores, But Not Enough to Beat Hot Rods
July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Dropping their fifth contest in a row, the Asheville Tourists were defeated 6-2 by the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday night at McCormick Field.
The Tourists (39-53) have lost the series, after dropping the first four of six games to the Hot Rods (51-41).
Trailing 3-0 in the third, Asheville scored for the first time since the sixth inning of Tuesday's game from a Jack Blomgren solo homer to dead center. The momentum did not carry over, however, as Bowling Green quickly nabbed the run back and added two more in the sixth.
Finalizing the run totals in the eighth, Will Bush doubled and was brought in on an error for the Tourists.
Right-hander Jean Pinto (L, 1-2) had an early exit after allowing four runs through three and two-thirds innings.
Out of the bullpen, Nick Swiney and Hudson Leach dominated, not allowing a run in three and two-thirds frames, with Swiney doing most of the heavy lifting.
Asheville is back in action tomorrow for Game 5 of the series against Bowling Green. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. ET.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2025
- Renegades Blank Emperors, 3-0 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Asheville Scores, But Not Enough to Beat Hot Rods - Asheville Tourists
- Asheville Scores, But Not Enough to Beat Hot Rods - Asheville Tourists
- Drive Rally Late to Top Spartanburgers, 4-2, Take 3-1 Series Lead - Greenville Drive
- Drive Rally Late to Top Spartanburgers, 4-2, Take 3-1 Series Lead - Greenville Drive
- Hub City Loses After Early Lead on Friday at Greenville - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Hoppers Hold off Cyclones to Improve to 21-7 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Drive Cook up 10 Hits, Beat Burgers 4-2 - Greenville Drive
- Bowling Green Secures Series Win In 6-2 Victory Over Asheville - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Bested by Greensboro in Pitcher's Duel, 2-1 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Hoppers Hold off Cyclones to Improve to 21-7 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Friday's BlueClaws Game Postponed, Double-Header on Saturday at 5:35 PM - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rod Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Aberdeen Walks off Winston-Salem, 2-1, After 10th-Inning Defensive Miscue - Winston-Salem Dash
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.