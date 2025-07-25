Renegades Blank Emperors, 3-0

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their eleventh shutout victory of the season on Friday, defeating the Rome Emperors 3-0 at Heritage Financial Park.

In a bullpen game, the Renegades staff was masterful as they combined for a one-hit shutout. Sebastian Keane opened the game with 2.1 hitless innings. Hueston Morrill followed with 2.1 scoreless innings of his own, striking out four. Ocean Gabonia then tossed 2.1 shutout frames with no hits allowed, including three punchouts. Geoff Gilbert got the final five outs while striking out four, retiring five in a row to earn his second save of the season.

Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Renegades struck for three runs to take a 3-0 lead. Consecutive singles by Jackson Castillo and Coby Morales put runners at first and second. José Colmenares then ripped a three-run homer, his second long ball in the last two games and sixth overall this season.

That was all the offense the Renegades needed behind the outstanding pitching performance. The one-hitter was the team's first of the season, and first since Aug. 20, 2024 against Wilmington, when Baron Stuart, Harrison Cohen, and Indigo Diaz combined for the feat.

Hudson Valley looks to earn a series victory over Rome on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 3.95) takes the mound for the Renegades, while RHP Cedric DeGrandpre (2-1, 2.22) gets the start for Rome. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Saturday's game is the introduction of the Hudson Valley Big Apples presented by Apples from New York, as the Renegades take the field as the Big Apples for the first time. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Big Apples Bucket Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

55-36

Team | Last Game | MLB Research Tool

Hudson Valley Renegades 3, Rome Emperors 0 Jul 25th, 2025 Emperors starting lineup: Lizandro Espinoza (SS), Patrick Clohisy (CF), Mason Guerra (1B), Justin Janas (DH), Ambioris Tavarez (2B), Jake Steels (LF), Keshawn Ogans (3B), Jace Grady (RF), Harry Owen (C), Jacob Kroeger (P), Renegades starting lineup: Jackson Castillo (CF), Coby Morales (RF), Alexander Vargas (SS), Jose Colmenares (2B), Josh Moylan (1B), Manuel Palencia (DH), Kiko Romero (LF), John Cristino (C), Brenny Escanio (3B), Sebastian Keane (P), Umpires -- HP: Dylan Reaves. 1B: Travis Roberson.

Gametime Weather: 86 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 9 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch by Sebastian Keane at 7:05 PM. local time.

Emperors 1st (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Lizandro Espinoza pops out to Josh Moylan. Patrick Clohisy walks. Patrick Clohisy steals 2nd base. Mason Guerra grounds out, Alexander Vargas to Josh Moylan. Justin Janas grounds out, Sebastian Keane to Josh Moylan.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Renegades 1st (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Jackson Castillo singles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Coby Morales strikes out swinging. Alexander Vargas pops out to Keshawn Ogans. Jose Colmenares lines out to Jake Steels.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Emperors 2nd (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Ambioris Tavarez strikes out swinging. Jake Steels grounds out, Jose Colmenares to Josh Moylan. Keshawn Ogans grounds out, Brenny Escanio to Josh Moylan.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Renegades 2nd (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Josh Moylan strikes out swinging. Manuel Palencia grounds out to Mason Guerra. Kiko Romero strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Emperors 3rd (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Jace Grady strikes out swinging. Pitcher Change: Hueston Morrill replaces Sebastian Keane on a 0-1 count. Harry Owen singles up the middle. Lizandro Espinoza strikes out swinging. Patrick Clohisy grounds into a force out, Jose Colmenares to Alexander Vargas, Harry Owen out at 2nd.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Renegades 3rd (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- John Cristino struck out looking. Brenny Escanio ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Patrick Clohisy. Jackson Castillo ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jake Steels.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Emperors 4th (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Mason Guerra grounds out, Alexander Vargas to Josh Moylan. Justin Janas strikes out swinging. Ambioris Tavarez strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Renegades 4th (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Coby Morales grounds out, Ambioris Tavarez to Mason Guerra. Alexander Vargas lines out to Jake Steels. Jose Colmenares grounds out, Lizandro Espinoza to Mason Guerra.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Emperors 5th (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Jake Steels strikes out swinging. Keshawn Ogans walks. Jace Grady grounds into double play, Alexander Vargas to Josh Moylan, Keshawn Ogans out at 2nd, Jace Grady out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Renegades 5th (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Josh Moylan singles to shallow right ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Manuel Palencia singles through the hole at second base, Josh Moylan to 2nd. Kiko Romero grounds into a force out, Ambioris Tavarez to Lizandro Espinoza, Josh Moylan to 3rd; Manuel Palencia out at 2nd. Wild pitch by Jacob Kroeger, Kiko Romero to 2nd. John Cristino strikes out swinging. Brenny Escanio grounds out, Keshawn Ogans to Mason Guerra.

(0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Emperors 6th (Emperors 0, Renegades 0) -- Pitcher Change: Ocean Gabonia replaces Hueston Morrill. Harry Owen strikes out swinging. Lizandro Espinoza strikes out swinging. Patrick Clohisy grounds out, Jose Colmenares to Josh Moylan.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Renegades 6th (Renegades 3, Emperors 0) -- Jackson Castillo singles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Coby Morales singles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Jackson Castillo to 2nd. Alexander Vargas pops out to Keshawn Ogans on the inïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld ïÃÂ¬Ãây rule. Jose Colmenares hits a home run to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld on a 3-2 pitch, Jackson Castillo scores; Coby Morales scores.

Pitcher Change: Justin Long replaces Jacob Kroeger. Josh Moylan hit by pitch. Manuel Palencia grounds into double play, Ambioris Tavarez to Mason Guerra, Josh Moylan out at 2nd, Manuel Palencia out at 1st.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Emperors 7th (Renegades 3, Emperors 0) -- Mason Guerra grounds out, Jose Colmenares to Josh Moylan. Justin Janas reaches on ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelding error by Brenny Escanio.

Ambioris Tavarez grounds into a force out, ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelded by Jose Colmenares, Justin Janas out at 2nd. Wild pitch by Ocean Gabonia, Ambioris Tavarez to 2nd. Jake Steels strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Renegades 7th (Renegades 3, Emperors 0) -- Kiko Romero struck out looking. John Cristino walks. Brenny Escanio struck out looking. Jackson Castillo struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Emperors 8th (Renegades 3, Emperors 0) -- Keshawn Ogans grounds out, Brenny Escanio to Josh Moylan. Pitcher Change: GeoïÃÂ¬Ãâ¬rey Gilbert replaces Ocean Gabonia on a 3-1 count. Jace Grady walks. Harry Owen strikes out swinging. Lizandro Espinoza strikes out on foul tip.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Renegades 8th (Renegades 3, Emperors 0) -- Pitcher Change: Jacob Gomez replaces Justin Long. Coby Morales walks. Alexander Vargas ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jace Grady. Jose Colmenares strikes out on foul tip. Josh Moylan strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Emperors 9th (Renegades 3, Emperors 0) -- Patrick Clohisy struck out looking. Mason Guerra strikes out swinging. Justin Janas pops out to Brenny Escanio.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Final: Hudson Valley Renegades 3, Rome Emperors 0 WP: Ocean Gabonia (3 - 2) LP: Jacob Kroeger (1 - 4) SV: GeoïÃÂ¬Ãâ¬rey Gilbert (2) Time: 2:13.

Attendance: 3,325.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.