Aberdeen Walks off Winston-Salem, 2-1, After 10th-Inning Defensive Miscue

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, MD - Winton-Salem (35-56) dropped an extra-innings contest to the IronBirds (36-56), 2-1 in 10 innings, Thursday night.

The Dash entered the bottom of the tenth tied at 1-1 against Aberdeen.

Two pitches later, the IronBirds took the win.

Gil Luna entered the game in the tenth for Winston-Salem. His second pitch of the night was a bunt laid down off the bat of Aneudis Mordán.

Luna pounced off the mound, but his throw sailed into the outfield to allow Jake Cunningham to come around and score the game-winning run.

Despite the loss, the Dash jumped out in front for a third straight game in Aberdeen.

After scratching across a run in the second on a Wilber Sanchez RBI single to make it 1-0, Winston-Salem's bats were held scoreless for the final eight innings. The Dash finished just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 throughout the night.

Dylan Cumming, who started the game on the mound for Winston-Salem, worked 5.0 strong innings and allowed just one run on six hits.

Aberdeen knotted the game 1-1 in the fifth on a Jud Fabian single that scored Ryan Stafford.

The Dash bullpen combined to hold Aberdeen scoreless for four straight frames before the decisive 10th frame.

Winston-Salem will look to bounce back Friday in game four of the series.







