Bowling Green Secures Series Win In 6-2 Victory Over Asheville

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Adrian Santana collected four hits, and TJ Nichols hurled 6.0 innings of one-run work, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-11, 51-41) to a 6-2 win over the Asheville Tourists (10-17, 39-53) on Friday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods plated a run in the first inning against Tourists starter Jean Pinto. Santana led off with a single and stole second base. Emilien Pitre double to right-center, scoring Santana, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added to their advantage in the top of the second inning against Pinto. Carlos Colmenarez led off with a single, and Bryan Broecker walked, putting runners on first and second. Santana drove in Colmenarez with a single, and Aidan Smith plated Broecker with a sacrifice fly, making it a 3-0 lead for Bowling Green.

Asheville responded for the first time in the bottom of the third against Nichols. Jack Blomgren launched a solo, leadoff homer, making it a 3-1 game.

Another run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fourth against Pinto and Tourists reliever Matt Mikulski. Santana and Smith singled, and Pitre walked, loading the bases. Noah Myers pushed in a run with a bases-loaded walk, making it a 4-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Hot Rods increased their advantage in the top of the sixth against Mikulski. Santana and Smith led off with singles, and Pitre doubled home Santana, making the lead 5-1. Myers brought home Smith on a sacrifice fly, putting the lead at 6-1.

The Tourists plated a run in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Gerlin Rosario. Will Bush led off with a double, and a throwing error from Bryan Broecker on a grounder from Lucas Spence allowed Bush to score, bringing the score to 6-2. The scoring stopped after eight innings, ending in a 6-2 Bowling Green win.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (5-6, 4.92) against Asheville RHP Alonzo Tredwell (0-1, 3.98).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.