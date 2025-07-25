Hub City Loses After Early Lead on Friday at Greenville

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Despite an early head start, the Spartanburgers (16-12, 47-46) could not hold on against the Drive (13-13, 46-46) on Friday night. Greenville rallied back to take a 4-2 win and claim at least a split of the series.

Hub City's bullpen faltered in the middle innings once again. D.J. McCarty allowed runs in the fourth and fifth, the latter of which tied the game, then Adonis Villavicencio (L, 3-1) gave up the lead in the seventh.

The Spartanburgers took advantage of a lack of control from Greenville starter Brandon Clarke in the top of the first. After a first pitch single from Anthony Gutierrez, Arturo Disla and Dylan Dreiling both worked walks. With the bases loaded and no outs, Clarke fanned back-to-back batters. Then Casey Cook poked a single through the right side to score Gutierrez and put Hub City on the board. Disla scored on a wild pitch that almost clipped Quincy Scott. After a scoreless bottom of the first from Dalton Pence, the 'Burgers led 2-0.

Pence made it through three innings and despite ceding singles in each frame, did not allow a run. McCarty faltered in the fourth. With one out, two walks and a single loaded the bases. Fraymi De Leon punched a single up the middle to plate Justin Riemer. In the fifth, a bases-loaded sacrifice fly tied the game. Scott managed to turn it into a double play as Riemer ventured too far off first base, but Johanfran Garcia made it home before the throw reached the base. The run counted despite the third out, and Greenville tied the game at 2-2.

The Spartanburgers' offense was held silent by the Drive's bullpen combo of Manuel Medina and Adam Smith (W, 3-2). Villavicencio entered for the bottom of the seventh and immediately gave up a leadoff double to Yophery Rodriguez. His next pitch sailed to the backstop, and Rodriguez took third. After a walk to Freili Encarnacion, Riemer grounded out to score Rodriguez and hand the Drive the lead for the first time all night. After a second groundout, Hudson White singled in Encarnacion to up the lead to two. Anthony Susac came in to clean up the mess, and tossed a scoreless eighth inning as well.

Hub City managed one hit in the eighth to get the tying run to the plate but could not muster any more momentum against Smith. Jonathan Brand (S, 1) pitched the ninth for Greenville and set down the bottom of Hub City's lineup in order.

Hub City and Greenville play their penultimate contest at Fluor Field Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET. The scheduled starters are right-handers Kolton Curtis (2-2, 5.49 ERA) and Blake Aita (2-2, 2.70 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.