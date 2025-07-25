Drive Cook up 10 Hits, Beat Burgers 4-2

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Hudson White delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, and four Greenville pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts as the Drive rallied past the Hub City Spartanburgers 4-2 on Thursday night at Fluor Field.

Trailing 2-0 after the first, Greenville (46-46) chipped away before erupting for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure their third win in the five-game set. With the victory, the Drive pulled even at .500 on the season and took a 3-1 lead in the series against the Spartanburgers (47-46).

Reliever Adam Smith (3-2) earned the win with three strong innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit while striking out three. Jonathan Brand pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

After stranding nine runners through the first six innings, Greenville broke through in the seventh. Yophery Rodriguez led off with a double to left off Adonis Villavicencio (3-1), moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Justin Riemer's groundout to short to give the Drive their first lead. White followed with a two-out single to right, driving in Freili Encarnacion for an insurance run.

White finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Fraymi De Leon and Will Turner each drove in runs as well for the Drive, who totaled 10 hits and worked six walks.

Hub City jumped ahead early, plating two runs in the opening frame off Greenville starter Brandon Clarke. Anthony Gutierrez led off with a single and came around to score on Casey Cook's RBI single. A wild pitch by Clarke allowed Arturo Disla to score the second run. Clarke faced just seven batters and recorded three strikeouts before being lifted for Manuel Medina (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K).

Despite the early trouble, Greenville's bullpen dominated from there. Medina, Smith, and Brand combined to hold the Spartanburgers scoreless over the final eight innings on four hits and one walk.

Offensively, Hub City managed just six hits and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They struck out 14 times on the night, including three by designated hitter Malcolm Moore. Gutierrez led the Spartanburgers with a pair of hits and a stolen base.

The Spartanburgers had a chance to add on in the fourth when Quincy Scott stole second base with one out, but a groundout and flyout stranded him. They left seven runners on base in the loss.

The Drive got on the board in the fourth when De Leon singled home Riemer to cut the deficit to 2-1. An inning later, Turner's sacrifice fly brought in Johanfran Garcia to tie the game. Turner's flyout doubled as a rare sacrifice double play, as Riemer was caught off first base on a throw from right field.

Villavicencio, who allowed three hits and two earned runs in two-thirds of an inning, took the loss. Spartanburg starter Dalton Pence was solid in a no-decision, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out one.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at Fluor Field, where Greenville will look to clinch the six-game set.







