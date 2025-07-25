Asheville Scores, But Not Enough to Beat Hot Rods

July 25, 2025

ASHEVILLE, NC - Dropping their fifth contest in a row, the Asheville Tourists were defeated 6-2 by the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday night at McCormick Field.

The Tourists (39-53) have lost the series, after dropping the first four of six games to the Hot Rods (51-41).

Trailing 3-0 in the third, Asheville scored for the first time since the sixth inning of Tuesday's game from a Jack Blomgren solo homer to dead center. The momentum did not carry over, however, as Bowling Green quickly nabbed the run back and added two more in the sixth.

Finalizing the run totals in the eighth, Will Bush doubled and was brought in on an error for the Tourists.

Right-hander Jean Pinto (L, 1-2) had an early exit after allowing four runs through three and two-thirds innings.

Out of the bullpen, Nick Swiney and Hudson Leach dominated, not allowing a run in three and two-thirds frames, with Swiney doing most of the heavy lifting.

Asheville is back in action tomorrow for Game 5 of the series against Bowling Green. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. ET.







