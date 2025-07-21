Winston-Salem Drops Opener on Late Homer But Rebounds with Shutout in Game Two

Winston-Salem, NC - Winston-Salem (33-55) split a double header with the Grasshoppers (62-27) at Truist Stadium on Sunday. The Dash fell in game one by a 2-1 final, but bested Greensboro 6-0 in game two of the twin bill.

Homeruns flew out of the friendly confines left and right on Sunday. In game one, a seventh-inning solo home run from Greensboro's Keiner Delgado pushed the Grasshoppers to a 2-1 victory.

Later, in game two, Alec Makarewicz uncorked his fifth homerun of the season to add an exclamation point to a shutout win for the Dash.

Action started at high noon on Sunday, and the Grasshoppers' offense wasted no time. Greensboro struck first in the top of the opening frame. Konnor Griffin and Jesus Castillo strung together back-to-back singles before Javier Rivas lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Griffin for a quick 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem had limited opportunities against Grasshoppers starter Dominic Perachi, who held the Dash to just one hit and scoreless over 4.0 innings in game one.

The Dash erased the deficit in the sixth when Wilber Sanchez singled, moved into scoring position on a groundout, and later scored on a Braden Montgomery RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The game was tied heading to the top of the seventh, the final inning of game one of the double header.

With two outs, Delgado connected on an 0-2 pitch and drove it over the right-field wall for the go-ahead, and eventual game-winning run.

The Dash brought the tying run to first in the home half of the seventh after a two-out walk to Jackson Appel, but Greensboro reliever Jarod Bayless induced a game-ending groundout to seal the win.

Phil Fox (2-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering Delgado's homer in relief, while Carlos Jimenez (2-2) picked up the win for Greensboro.

Headed to game two, the Dash looked to strike first in the opening inning.

Jeral Perez jumpstarted the Dash offense with a solo home run to left, his team-leading 15th of the season. Winston-Salem added to the lead thanks to a wild pitch and an RBI single from Makarewicz, giving the Dash an early 3-0 cushion.

On the mound for Winston-Salem, Connor McCullough and Jake Bockenstedt combined to keep Greensboro off the scoreboard.

McCullough, who was on a rehab assignment, worked the first three innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Bockenstedt (5-6) followed with four scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, striking out four Grasshoppers.

Connor Wietgrefe (4-3) took the loss for Greensboro after allowing three runs over 4.1 innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, Makarewicz delivered the knockout blow with a towering three-run home run to right, stretching the Dash advantage to 6-0.

With the split, the Dash closed out their six-game homestand and will hit the road Tuesday to open a six-game series against Aberdeen. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







