Hudson Valley Big Apples Debut, Princess Day Highlight Upcoming Renegades Homestand

July 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, July 22 to begin a six-game series with the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta braves. It is the lone series between the two teams this year.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

Tuesday, July 22 - First Responders Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers & First Responders Park free

The homestand begins with First Responders Night, where the Renegades say thank you to the first responders who keep our communities safe. In addition to Baseball Bingo presented by People USA, with a chance to win Renegades prizes, it is another Service Industry Workers Tuesday, where Service Industry Workers park free (free parking is redeemed at the above link). Additionally, First Responders park free in celebration of First Responders Night.

Wednesday, July 23 - Camp Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union - 12:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders

We Care Wednesday Organization: MyKingstonKids, a non-profit organization that works to provide children with quality experiences day after day.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

Thursday, July 24 - Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by Brothers that just do Gutters: Who's a good dog? - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Hudson Valley Retrievers Replica jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) from gates open through 7 p.m., and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) from gates open through 7:30 p.m.

The homestand continues as the Renegades transform into the Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters for the second time this season. The first 1,000 guests receive a Hudson Valley Retrievers Replica jersey as part of the eighth Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, July 25 - Christmas in July Night - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the ninth Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. We will be celebrating Christmas In July at the Ballpark. This is also the last day to bring a toy donation for the Toy Drive benefitting Project My Day, Inc. For more information on the Toy Drive, click here.

Saturday, July 26 - Introducing the Hudson Valley Big Apples presented by Apples of New York - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Renegades Bucket Hat giveaway presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Midnight Image

The fun continues on the first-ever Hudson Valley Big Apples Night presented by Apples of New York on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park will receive a Renegades Bucket Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. The 10th installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Vincent Rodriguez performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 - Princess Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

The Renegades kick off a Sunday Family Funday with Princess Day. For the game, the Renegades are offering a Princess Day meet and greet ticket package, which is available for purchase here. Space is limited so get yours now!

As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, July 13 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2025

