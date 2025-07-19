Dash Offense Stalls as Grasshoppers Pull Away Late at Truist Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A three-run home run from Will Taylor in the third inning proved the decisive swing on Friday night as the Greensboro Grasshoppers (61-26) topped the Winston-Salem Dash (32-54), 6-2, in the opener of a three-game weekend set at Truist Stadium.

After two quiet innings from both sides to start the game, Greensboro struck first in the third.

Following singles from Derek Berg and Justin Miknis, Taylor connected on a 2-1 pitch and sent it off the right field foul pole for a three-run homer to give the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Greensboro tacked on a fourth run in the fourth inning, taking advantage of a walk, a wild pitch, and a two-out RBI single from Miknis to extend their lead to 4-0.

The Dash looked for an answer in the bottom of the fourth.

Jeral Perez led off with a single, and Braden Montgomery followed with a double to center. Samuel Zavala drove in Perez with a single into center field to make it 4-1. A sacrifice fly from Drake Logan brought Montgomery across and cut the deficit in half at 4-2.

But that was all the offense the Dash could manage.

In the end, Winston-Salem stranded seven and was just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Grasshoppers added insurance with runs in both the eighth and ninth. Shalin Polanco doubled and later scored on a sharp single off the bat of Berg to make it 5-2 in the eighth, and Keiner Delgado delivered an RBI single in the ninth to close the scoring and shut the door on the Dash.

The Dash would threaten in the ninth. Arxy Hernandez reached via a hit-by-pitch, and Jackson Appel notched his second hit of the ball game to put two on with just one out. However, Grasshopper closer Jarod Bayless got out of the trouble with a strikeout and a flyout to end the ball game.

Dash starter Dylan Cumming (1-4) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over 4.0 innings of work. Greensboro starter Khristian Curtis (4-4) earned the win, working 5.0 innings and allowing just two runs on four hits.

The Dash and Grasshoppers will square off in game two of the series Saturday, July 19, at Truist Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







