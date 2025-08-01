Renegades Split Friday Shutouts with Wilmington

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a doubleheader with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night at Frawley Stadium. They fell 1-0 in game one, before earning a 2-0 shutout victory of the season in game two.

Ben Hess put together another strong start in game one. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits across five innings, striking out five. Hess has allowed one-or-fewer runs in five straight starts, while punching out 28 batters in 20.2 frames in that span.

Wilmington scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the first. Sam Petersen singled and stole second. He advanced to third on a single by Jeremy De La Rosa and scored on a wild pitch with TJ White at the plate.

Minor League rehabber Carson Coleman pitched a 1-2-3 inning on 15 pitches, his first appearance with the Renegades since 2022.

Hudson Valley was held to just three hits in the game, and they were shutout for just the sixth time this season.

In game two, the Renegades opened the scoring in the third to take a 1-0 lead against Travis Sthele. After an Anthony Hall triple, Jackson Castillo notched an RBI single to drive in Hall.

As an opener, Matt Keating tossed 3.0-plus shutout innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out four, going three innings for the second straight outing.

John Cristino made it 2-0 Hudson Valley with a towering solo home run to left, his first High-A home run. Cristino started both games of the doubleheader at catcher for Hudson Valley, becoming the first Renegades catcher to do so since at least 2004.

Sebastian Keane threw 2.2 scoreless innings and Tony Rossi got the final four outs to earn his fifth save of the season. Keane earned his 12th career win as a member of the Renegades, tying a franchise record previously set by Travis Ott (2015-16).

POSTGAME NOTES: The shutout win in game two was the Renegades' 12 th shutout win of the season... Matt Keating's start was his 64 th career appearance with the Renegades, tying him with Hueston Morrill (2024-Present) and Carlos Gomez (2022-23) for second-most in franchise history. Nelson Alvarez (2021-22) holds the franchise record with 65 career appearances.

Hudson Valley looks to earn the series victory with Wilmington on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Kyle Carr (4-5, 2.16) gets the start for the Renegades while LHP Alex Clemmey (6-4, 2.87) takes the mound for the Blue Rocks. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, August 5 to face the Brooklyn Cyclones. An exciting week of promotions include Renegades Musical on August 6, Caribbean Night on August 7, and Halloween in August on August 10. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

