Bats Shut out in Third Straight Loss

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Great pitching from the Bowling Green Hot Rods led them to a 5-0 win over the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday night at McCormick Field.

Alejandro Nunenz doubled on the first pitch in the bottom of the opening frame, but it was tough sledding for the Tourists (39-51) afterward.

The Hot Rods (49-41) took the lead in the fifth inning, after Derek True (L, 2-5) tossed four no-hit frames to open the night. A homer over the right center field wall broke the stalemate - the only run allowed by True.

In the seventh, the game was put out of reach when Bowling Green scored four more runs.

The arms of Asheville's Colby Langford and Hudson Leach combined for scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

The club has lost the first two games of the series and looks to bounce back tomorrow against the Hot Rods for as they take the field as the Asheville Hippies. First pitch occurs at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.