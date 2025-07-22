Back-And-Forth Contest Ends in Tourists Loss

July 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - The Asheville Tourists lost 5-4 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night at McCormick Field, opening a six-game series.

Taking their only lead of the night in the fourth inning, the Tourists (39-50) scored three and jumped ahead 3-2 thanks to Tyler Whitaker's two-RBI hit.

Answering in the next half inning, the Hot Rods (48-41) responded with a trio of their own runs to regain the edge. Asheville's Luis Encarnacion sent a solo shot over the wall in the seventh inning to cut the deficit in half, but Bowling Green never relinquished the lead.

On the hill, Nick Swiney (L, 2-4) surrendered the deciding runs. After his night, Jose Guedez finished the final four innings, not allowing a run on one hit with four strikeouts.

Asheville and Bowling Green will battle tomorrow for Game 2 of the series. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.







