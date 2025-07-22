Renegades Rebound, Edge Rome

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - After surrendering the lead late, the Hudson Valley Renegades pulled out a 4-3 victory over the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Manuel Palencia lined a go-ahead RBI single to right in the bottom of the eighth to score Alexander Vargas and break a 3-3 tie after the Renegades gave up three runs in the top of the frame. That was part of a 2-for-4 game at the plate for Palencia with a run scored and an RBI.

The Renegades got another strong start from Kyle Carr, who 6.2 shutout innings, scattering six hits and one walk while striking out seven. Carr has allowed one-or-fewer earned runs in eight straight starts, and 0 earned runs in five straight starts. During that stretch, the left-hander has lowered his ERA to a South Atlantic League-leading 2.18.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Vargas reached on an error and scored on a Jose Colmenares RBI double. Colmenares reached third on the play on a throwing error by shortstop Lizandro Espinoza and scored on another throwing error by pitcher Luke Sinnard, who tried to get him out at third, completing a trip around the bases that gave the 'Gades a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Renegades added an insurance run after Palencia singled and came home to score two batters later on an RBI single from Anthony Hall.

Rome stormed back in the top of the eighth with three runs against Sebastian Keane and Geoff Gilbert. Espinoza singled, Patrick Clohisy walked and Will Verdung drove in Espinoza with an RBI single. With runners at first and third and one out, Gilbert entered and allowed Clohisy to score and Verdung to reach third after an errant pickoff attempt to first base. Jake Steels brought in Verdung with the tying run on an infield single.

In the bottom of the eighth with runners on first and second and two outs, Palencia sent a one-hopper through the right side of the infield to score Vargas from second and put the 'Gades back in front.

Hueston Morrill threw a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to lock down the win and his fifth save of the year. It was Morrill's 12th straight scoreless appearance, and his 19th straight without allowing an earned run.

POSTGAME NOTE: John Cristino made his High-A debut for the Renegades on Tuesday and went 1-for-4 as the DH.

The Renegades and Emperors continue their series at Heritage Financial Park on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Hudson Valley sends RHP Josh Grosz (4-7, 4.13) to the mound, while Rome counters with RHP Garrett Baumann (2-6, 4.24).

