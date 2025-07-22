Hot Rods Game Notes

July 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Back on Track... The Hot Rods returned from the All-Star break and captured a series win over the Greenville Drive. They capped it off with a 3-2 victory on Sunday. Ryan Spikes led the way offensively, putting Bowling Green ahead 3-2 with a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth. Marcus Johnson allowed two runs on three hits, striking out five over 5.0 frames. Junior William, Seth Chavez, Jonalbert Rumbol, and Drew Dowd combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of relief work to lock up the win.

Second-Half Happenings... Through the first few series of the second half, the Hub City Spartanburgers have taken control in the South Division. With a series win over the Brooklyn Cyclones last week, Hub City has pushed their lead to 2.0 games in the second half over Bowling Green. Greenville and Asheville are the next two closest threats outside of the Hot Rods, with the Drive at 10-12 and the Tourists at 10-13.

Trying for More... The last time Bowling Green was in Asheville, the Hot Rods flashed their offensive power and took four of six games. Overall this season, Bowling Green ins 7-5 against Asheville, winning the previous road series, while splitting the first matchup at Bowling Green Ballpark back in May. The Hot Rods offense has put together three double-digit scoring performances against the Tourists, once at home, and twice during the last series at McCormick Field.

Garrett Goes Again... Garrett Edwards is looking to add to his success in the opening game of the series in Asheville. He is coming off a 6.0 inning performance against the Greensboro Grasshoppers before the All-Star break. Four of his last six starts have gone 6.0 innings, eating up innings just like the rest of the staff. Similar to his teammates in the rotation, Edwards has limited walks this year, issuing 24 free passes compared to 73 strikeouts.







