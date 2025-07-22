Walk-Off Homer Sends Spartanburgers Packing Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - To open the third chapter of the I-85 rivalry, Hub City led from the top of the first until the last batter of the ballgame. Greenville's Johanfran Garcia socked a two-run, walk-off home run to clinch a Drive (11-12, 44-45) 4-3 victory over the Spartanburgers (15-10, 46-44).

Arturo Disla smacked a two-run homer in the top of the first, his eighth long ball of the year and first in over a month. Mason Molina got Hub City off on the front foot with dominant pitching through five frames.

Greenville left-handed starter Noah Dean set down the first two batters of the game with groundouts. After a full-count walk to Gleider Figuereo, Disla stung a line-drive homer just to the right of the monster in left center.

Molina cruised during his first trip through the Greenville order. The ball only left the infield once in a perfect three innings to start for the lefty. Hub City tacked on to its lead in the third. Three of five walks on the night from Dean helped load the bases before a wild pitch scored Disla.

The walks continued when Austin Eirlicher took over on the mound in the fourth. The righty, making his High-A debut, walked three in the frame, but a pickoff helped him escape the jam without allowing another run. Eirlicher settled down and retired the final eight batters he faced, pitching one out into the seventh.

Franklin Arias led off the bottom of the fourth with a ground-rule double to right. He advanced to third on a groundout and a Nelly Taylor Jr. sacrifice fly brought in the first run for the Drive on the night. Molina went on to strike out two in a scoreless fifth to end his outing.

As the Spartanburgers offense went quiet, Hub City's bullpen managed scoreless sixth and seventh innings thanks to Mailon Felix and Dalton Pence. Greenville plated a run in the eighth on an Arias RBI single that scored Justin Reimer and cut the Hub City lead to 3-2.

John Taylor walked for the third time in four plate appearances to lead off the ninth but was stranded on first by Jonathan Brand (W, 2-0). Joey Danielson (L, 3-3) entered for the bottom of the inning. Taylor doubled to start the ninth, and Garcia crushed a hanging off-speed offering over the Green Monster in left field for the win.

Hub City and Greenville match up again Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET. Josh Trentadue (1-2, 1.24 ERA) and John Holobetz (3-2, 3.29 ERA) are the projected starters.







