Greensboro Tops Brooklyn 8-5 in Series Opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 8-5 on Tuesday, July 22, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 18-7 in the second half of the season, while the Cyclones moved to 12-12. Both teams recorded 11 hits on the night.

Infielder Keiner Delgado led the way for Greensboro, going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Additional hits came from Javier Rivas (2), Enmanuel Terrero (2), Konnor Griffin (2), P.J. Hilson, and Geovanny Planchart.

For Brooklyn, designated hitter Marco Vargas paced the offense with a 3-for-4 performance and one run scored. The Cyclones also saw contributions from A.J. Ewing (2), Corey Collins (2), Troy Schreffler Jr. (2), Eli Serrano III, and Ronald Hernandez.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed started on the mound for the Grasshoppers, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out three across five innings. Jaycob Deese earned the win and improved to 4-2, while Jack Carey notched his second save of the season.

For the Cyclones, right-hander Noah Hall allowed just one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Jace Beck was charged with the loss and a blown save, falling to 4-3 on the season.

