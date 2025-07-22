Five-Run Eighth Derails Cyclones in 8-5 Loss to Grasshoppers

July 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 1B Corey Collins and LF Troy Schreffler Jr. powered home runs and DH Marco Vargas picked up a game-high three hits, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers scored five times in the eighth inning to rally and defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 8-5, on Tuesday night at First National Bank Field.

Brooklyn (12-13, 58-33) started fast, striking for runs in the first and second innings. Vargas started the contest with a single and scored from first on a two-out double to right by RF Eli Serrano III. An inning later, Collins banged a long solo home run off the manual clock atop the right-field videoboard. His first home run as a Cyclone - and third of the year - provided a 2-0 lead.

The advantage remained until the bottom of the sixth. Greensboro (18-7, 63-27) started the frame with four-straight singles, including a run-scoring knock by 3B Javier Rivas, to pull within a run.

With the bases loaded and one out, C Derek Berg worked a bases-loaded walk to chase in a run and knot the game at two. DH Enmanuel Terrero followed with a sacrifice fly to right to put the Grasshoppers in front, 3-2.

Greensboro's advantage did not last, as the Cyclones responded in the bottom of the seventh. C Ronald Hernandez and Collins started the attack with consecutive singles to set the stage for Schreffler Jr. The Harrisburg, Pa. native pounded a 1-2 bit onto the berm in left-center field for a go-ahead three-run home run to put Brooklyn back in front, 5-3. The blast was Schreffler Jr.'s third of the season and in as many games.

However, the 'Hoppers mustered one last rally in the eighth. Each of Greensboro's first four batters reached base safely, including a game-tying two-run single by 1B Geovanny Planchart.

With men at first and second and one out, 2B Keiner Delgado rocketed a two-run double into right-center field to put the Grasshoppers ahead once more, 7-5. Berg worked another bases-loaded walk later in the frame to extend the advantage to three.

The Cyclones collected a one-out single from Vargas in the top of the ninth, but could not bring the tying run to the plate against RHP Jack Carey in an 8-5 defeat.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Tuesday night. RHP Noah Hall provided 4.0 innings of one-hit shutout ball, walking two and striking out four for Brooklyn. Greensboro's RHP Carlson Reed tied a season-high with 5.0 innings of work, permitting two runs on five hits.

RHP Jaycob Deese (4-2) picked up his fourth win in relief for the Grasshoppers, retiring all five batters he faced in the seventh and eighth.

Cyclones' RHP Jace Beck (4-3) was unable to record an out in the eighth inning and was saddled with his third defeat after permitting four runs on two hits.

Brooklyn will look to even the series at a win apiece in a Wednesday afternoon matinee. RHP Brendan Girton (3-2, 2.49) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. RHP Peyton Stumbo (0-0, 2.13) is projected to take the hill for the Grasshoppers. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.







