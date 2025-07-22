Smith Homers, Snyder Logs Ninth Save in 5-4 Win over Tourists

Asheville, North Carolina - Aidan Smith launched his 10th homer of the year, while Jack Snyder logged his league-leading ninth save of the season, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (14-11, 48-41) to a 5-4 win over the Asheville Tourists (10-14, 49-50) on Tuesday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods plated the first runs of the game in the top of the third inning against Tourists starter Andrew Taylor. With two outs, Smith doubled, and Emilien Pitre lifted a two-run homer to right field to put the Hot Rods ahead, 2-0.

Asheville responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Walker Janek led off the inning with a walk, and Lucas Spence doubled, putting runners on second and third. Kenni Gomez brought in Janek with a single, and Tyler Whitaker plated Spence and Gomez with a base hit, putting the Tourists ahead, 3-2.

Three runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fifth against Tourists reliever Nick Swiney. Jhon Diaz led off with a walk and advanced to second on an Adrian Santana sacrifice bunt. Smith blasted a two-run homer to left, giving the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead. Mac Horvath worked a two-out walk and advanced to third on a Noah Myers single. Ryan Spikes singled to center, scoring Horvath, making it 5-4 Hot Rods.

The Tourists plated another run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal. Luis Encarnacion led off the inning with a solo homer to left, making the score 5-4 in favor of Bowling Green.

Both bullpens held the offenses in check the rest of the way, ending in a 5-4 Bowling Green win.

Beal (1-1) earned the win, going 2.0 innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one. Swiney (2-4) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits, walking two and striking out one. Jack Snyder (9) picked up the save, going 1.0 scoreless inning with one walk.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the second game of a six-game series on Tuesday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out LHP Garrett Gainey (0-3, 5.73) against Asheville RHP Derek True (2-4, 6.18).

