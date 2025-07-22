Top Prospect Tait Joins BlueClaws from Clearwater

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Eduardo Tait, the #4 prospect in the Phillies system, has joined the BlueClaws from Clearwater, it was announced. Tait is the first 18 year old to play for the BlueClaws since they became a High-A affiliate of the Phillies in 2021.

At the time of his promotion, he led the Florida State League in home runs (tied with 11), RBIs (51), and extra-base hits (31) while third in doubles (19). He also played in the MLB Futures Game in July as one of just three players from a Single-A team to participate in the mid-summer showcase.

A native of Panama City, Panama, Tait signed with the Phillies in January of 2023. That summer, he hit .333 with a .917 OPS across 44 games in the Dominican Summer League. Last year, he hit a combined .302 with 11 home runs and 73 RBIs in 79 games between the FCL Phillies and Clearwater.

Tait is the second Phillies top prospect to join the BlueClaws this month after the addition of 2B Aroon Escobar, the #6 prospect in the system, arrived on July 8th from Clearwater.

Both Tait (60) and Escobar (94) rank among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects.

The BlueClaws are home through Sunday.







