Baker Slams Door as Claws Open Week with a Win

July 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Andrew Baker threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his third save this month and the BlueClaws bested Wilmington 6-3 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Jersey Shore (11-13 in the second half) cut their season-series deficit to 7-6 against Wilmington (11-14) in the series opening win. The win, their third straight, matched the longest win streak by the BlueClaws this season.

Gavin Dugas doubled in a run in the second to give Wilmington a 1-0 lead off Reese Dutton. The run, however, was unearned after an error earlier in the inning.

Jersey Shore took the lead with two runs of Jackson Kent. Raylin Heredia singled home run and Joel Dragoo drove in one with a groundout. Both runs, however, were unearned. The Blue Rocks then re-took the lead in the sixth off Reese Dutton on RBI singles from Marcus Brown and Jackson Ross. Only one of those two runs, however, was earned.

Dutton came out after 5.2 innings, allowing three runs, but only one earned. Kent went six, and gave up two unearned runs for the Blue Rocks.

The BlueClaws used a four run seventh to come back and take the lead. An error by third baseman Gavin Dugas on a gorundball by Raylin Heredia scored two. Joel Dragoo doubled in two more, adding his first two BlueClaws RBIs and giving Jersey Shore a 6-3 lead.

Eduardo Tait, the #4 prospect in the system, made his BlueClaws debut and went 0-4 but lined out to the first baseman in the seventh with two runners on base. Paxton Thompson (2-0) earned the win, getting four outs without allowing a run.

The BlueClaws and Blue Rocks continue their series on Wednesday at 11:05 am. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for Jersey Shore.







