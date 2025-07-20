Tourists Drop Series Finale against Rome

ASHEVILLE, NC - Finishing a rare two-game series against the Rome Emperors on Sunday at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists dropped a close 4-3 decision.

Plating men early, the Emperors (38-39) tagged starter Jean Pinto (L, 1-1) for all runs on nine hits through the first three frames.

The Tourists (39-49) led 2-1 after the second inning with RBI hits from Lucas Spence and Chase Jaworsky, but the bats only nabbed three knocks on the day. Spence tallied the last one with an RBI double in the fifth.

Asheville has tomorrow off, then the club is back in action on Tuesday, continuing the eight-game home series against Bowling Green next week. First pitch of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.







