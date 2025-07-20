Drive Drop 2nd Straight to Hot Rods 3-2

BOWLING GREEN, KY. - In a tightly contested matinee that showcased clutch hitting and timely pitching, the Bowling Green Hot Rods edged the Greenville Drive, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep at Bowling Green Ballpark. The loss drops the Drive to 43-45 on the season, while the Hot Rods improve to 47-41.

The game's pivotal blow came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Bowling Green left fielder Ryan Spikes drilled a go-ahead, two-run home run to right-center off Drive starter Shea Sprague. The homer flipped a 2-1 Greenville lead into a 3-2 deficit and proved to be the difference, as the Drive bats went silent over the final four innings.

The Drive struck first with solo home runs from Johanfran Garcia and Will Turner, each flashing rare but impactful power. Garcia led off the second inning with a no-doubt blast to left-center off Hot Rods starter Marcus Johnson, his first of the season. Turner followed suit three innings later, lifting a two-out shot to right field to double Greenville's lead to 2-0.

Those were two of just four hits the Drive would manage all afternoon.

Johnson rebounded well after the homers, completing five innings with five strikeouts before handing things over to the Hot Rods bullpen, which combined for four scoreless frames of one-hit ball. Junior William (4-1) picked up the win in relief, while Drew Dowd worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn his second save.

Drive starter Shea Sprague (1-3) cruised through the first four innings, scattering three singles and inducing a pair of double plays. He ran into trouble in the fifth when Daniel Vellojin led off with a single, followed by a hit-by-pitch and a walk to load the bases. The Drive nearly escaped unscathed, but a fielder's choice off the bat of Carlos Colmenarez plated a run, cutting the lead to 2-1.

An inning later, Aidan Smith doubled to start the frame, and after two outs, Spikes jumped on the first pitch he saw from Sprague and sent it over the wall for his eighth homer of the year.

Sprague finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts. He was charged with the loss.

Greenville's offense was limited by sharp Hot Rods defense and their own miscues. Franklin Arias grounded into two double plays - one in the third and another in the eighth - erasing potential rallies both times. The Drive also struck out nine times and left four runners on base.

Meanwhile, the Hot Rods made the most of their chances, despite going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Spikes' homer was their only hit in that situation - but it was all they needed.

Greenville's bullpen duo of Erik Rivera and Isaac Stebens combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to keep the Drive within striking distance, but the bats couldn't muster a final push.

With the series sweep in the books, Greenville will look to reset as they travel home for a six-game set starting Tuesday at Fluor Field. The Drive remain just under .500 and will need a strong homestand to keep playoff hopes alive in the second half.







