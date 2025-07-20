Hernandez and Schreffler Each Drive in 3 as 'Clones Bats Bounce Back in Big Way, 13-3

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After consecutive walk-off defeats, the Cyclones bats erupted for a 13-3 victory over Hub City to wrap up the weekend. 1B Ronald Hernandez and RF Troy Schreffler Jr. each drove in three runs. Hernandez also scored three times and collected three hits including a triple, while Schreffler launched a three-run bomb. All told, Brooklyn finished the contest with 13 hits, while also drawing 8 walks. The contest included a 1 hour and 53 minute rain delay as a result of precipitation and lightning in the Spartanburg area.

Brooklyn wasted little time to get the bats going. With a pair of runners on and one out in the top of the 1st, 3B Boston Baro collected his first of two hits on the day - an RBI single driving in CF Eli Serrano III to score the game's first run.

The teams would trade zeroes until the top of the 4th, when Brooklyn would put together their first of three 4-run half innings. Three consecutive singles started the frame, the last of which was an RBI base knock courtesy of DH Corey Collins to extend the BK lead to 2-0. From there, after a flyout, Schreffler played long ball with a three-run blast to right field, making it a 5-2 ballgame.

It was a similar narrative for Brooklyn in the 5th. After three consecutive walks to begin the frame, Hernandez came to the plate with the bases juiced and nobody out. The Venezuelan laced a bases-clearing three-run triple, breaking the game open, 8-0. After a hit-by-pitch, C Onix Vega provided an RBI double, ballooning the cushion to 9-0. Before the inning drew to a close, the weather prompted the 1:53 delay.

After the extended wait, Hub City scratched across their first two runs of the day in the home 5th, courtesy of a throwing error on SS Marco Vargas, followed by an RBI single from LF Quincy Scott. The home squad would also get one back in the 6th, thanks to a solo shot from C Malcolm Moore.

The 'Clones notched their third and final 4-run inning in the 7th - all of which, came with two outs. With the bases loaded and two down, Serrano drew a bases loaded walk, extending the lead to 10-3. Next, LF A.J. Ewing drove home a pair with a two-run single. Finally, Baro delivered the final blow with his second RBI base hit of the day. The two squads would trade zeroes in the 8t hand 9th, en route to the 13-3 final.

RHP Frank Elissalt picked up the victory in his Cyclones debut, firing two scoreless innings of relief work behind RHP Nate Dohm, who also fired two scoreless. Four of five Brooklyn arms used did not allow a single earned run. The 'Clones were an outstanding 7-for-14 with men in scoring position.

After the league-wide Monday off-day, Brooklyn's nine game road trip continues on Saturday night in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers have not yet been announced.







