Aberdeen Shuts out Wilmington 4-0 in Series Finale

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (41-48) dropped the third and final game of their weekend series against the Aberdeen IronBirds (35-54) on Sunday, July 20 by a final score of 4-0.

Aberdeen got the scoring started early in the top of the second, as Angel Tejada reached on an error by Armando Cruz at shortstop, allowing Austin Overn to score from third and make it a 1-0 game.

That lead was safe and secure for the IronBirds, but they added insurance in the top of the sixth. First, Anderson De Los Santos ripped a double into left field that scored Thomas Sosa, then Tejada made good things happen once again, following De Los Santos' footsteps by doubling to left and scoring the 21-year-old to make it 3-0. The game's scoring was capped in the top of the seventh, as Sosa drove a single to center that scored Aron Estrada, securing the 4-0 final.

The Nationals' No. 2 ranked prospect Jarlin Susana started this game on the mound to complete a rehab assignment, tossing two innings of one-run ball while striking out two. After a lengthy rain delay following the second inning, Susana was pulled and the Rocks' bullpen quartet of Erik Tolman, Yeuris Jimenez, Wander Arias and Anthony Arguelles combined to allow three runs in seven innings. Offensively, Wilmington mustered up just three hits off the bats of Courtland Lawson and Caleb Lomavita, who had two.

With this loss, the Rocks lost two out of three games in their first series since the All-Star break and will now turn their attention towards a road series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws beginning on Tuesday, July 22.







