Branden Boissiere and the Blue Rocks Light the Scoreboard on Fire in 13-1 Win

July 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks rebounded from their 12-inning loss last night to take a game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws by a final score of 12-1.

The BlueClaws struck first in the opening frame with two hard-hit doubles, Nick Biddison lined one into left field, followed by Kehden Hettiger's double to right, which scored Biddison to make it 1-0.

The Blue Rocks took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. T.J. White led off with a single to left, and Jackson Ross followed with a walk. That brought up Gavin Dugas, who roped a double into the left-center field gap, scoring both baserunners and giving Wilmington a 2-1 lead.

Wilmington added another run in the third. Leadoff hitter Sam Petersen tripled into the left-center gap, his first triple of the season. Branden Boissiere then hit a high chopper that bounced over the first baseman's head, scoring Petersen and extending the lead to 3-1.

Petersen struck again in the bottom of the fourth, launching an opposite-field two-run home run over the right-field wall to make it 5-1.

The Rocks tacked on another insurance run in the fifth, this time off the bat of Boissiere, who hit a solo shot over the right-field wall to push the lead to 6-1.

After a scoreless sixth, Wilmington added a couple more runs in the seventh to continue padding their advantage. White and Dugas both collected an RBIs during the inning.

The Blue Rocks added five more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Four of them came when Boissiere came up with the bases loaded and hit a no doubt off the bat home run to bring the lead to 12-1. This was Boissierre's seventh homer of the season.

"The ball looked huge," Boissierre said. "I was not trying to think about it too much. I worked a few hitter counts and I knew the ball was going to be in the zone."

On the mound, Travis Sthele delivered another strong performance at home. His final line: eight innings pitched, two hits, one run (earned), one walk, and four strikeouts.

"He was able to execute the pitches high, inside and down low," pitching coach Mark DeFelice said. "The adjustments he made helped a lot."

The Blue Rocks will close out their series against Jersey Shore tomorrow at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.