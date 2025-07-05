Santucci Strikes out Career High 9 as 'Clones Fall to Renegades, 7-0

July 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a career high nine strikeouts over a career long 6.0 innings of shutout ball from LHP Jonathan Santucci, the Cyclones fell to the Renegades on Saturday night, 7-0. The defeat marks Brooklyn's first series loss of the 2025 campaign, and their first since August 20-25 of 2024.

Santucci was sublime over his six frames. The southpaw gave up only four hits and walked three en route to the no-decision.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, Hudson Valley's starter, RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, was equally as effective. The righty spun seven shutout innings, giving up only two hits, helping hand Brooklyn its most lopsided loss of the year, topping a previous high of a 6-run defeat on June 6th against Wilmington.

The teams traded zeroes all the way until the 7th, as Santucci and Rodriguez-Cruz both mowed down the opposition. RHP Raimon Gomez came on to begin the 7th for the 'Clones. With a runner on second and one out, a throwing error by the shortstop permitted 2B Duncan Pastore to reach safely, and plated RF Luis Durango from second base. Gomez would get out of the frame thereafter with a fielder's choice and a groundout.

The 8th inning was not kind to Brooklyn. After Gomez retired the first batter, RHP Jace Beck came in and struggled. After a single and two walks, C Manuel Palencia cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

After a flyout and a walk, Beck was pulled in favor of RHP Hoss Brewer. He issued a free pass, with ball four being a wild pitch that enabled Palencia to score the fourth Hudson Valley run of the inning.

The opposition came back for more, plating a pair in the 9th, on a throwing error from Brooklyn C Chris Suero on a stolen base that skidded in center field, and an RBI groundout.

Brooklyn notched a couple of base hits in the home 9th, but could not score.

The Cyclones return to action on Sunday at 2:00 against the Renegades. RHP Noah Hall (5-3, 2.58 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn. Hudson Valley is expected to counter with RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 4.53 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.