Hernandez Hammers 2nd Walk-Off Homer of Season as 'Clones Come Back to Top Blue Rocks in 10, 7-5

July 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - With two outs in a tie game in the bottom of the 10th, DH Ronald Hernandez clobbered his second walk-off home run of the season, as the Cyclones erased a 4-0 deficit to take down the Blue Rocks, 7-5, in 10 innings on Thursday. Hernandez became the first player in franchise history to launch multiple walk-off home runs, adding to his heroics from a walk-off home run on May 31st. The long ball marked Hernandez's 6th home run of the season.

The homer also marks the third time this year that Hernandez provided Brooklyn with a walk-off win. In addition to his two walk-off homers, the Venezuela native also hit a walk-off fielder's choice on May 18th. Tonight, his round tripper gave the 'Clones their 13th win of the year when the opponent scores first.

Hernandez finished the day 2-for-5 at the dish with 3 RBI. Additionally, 3B Boston Baro, 1B Onix Vega and 2B Jefrey De Los Santos all finished with multi-hit efforts.

RHP Dakota Hawkins earned the win in what was his best outing of the season for Brooklyn. The righty faced the minimum over 4.1 frames of scoreless, hitless relief work. Hawkins struck out six and walked none on just 43 pitches. The righty has allowed just 1 ER over his last 19.1 innings between Brooklyn and Triple-A Syracuse.

The Blue Rocks cracked the scoreboard first, when 3B Gavin Dugas hit a solo homer off of RHP Joel Diaz in the top of the 1st. Then, Wilmington tacked on three more in the 2nd on a two-run double from 1B Jackson Ross and a sac fly from Dugas to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the 3rd, the Cyclones cracked the scoreboard on an RBI single from De Los Santos. One frame later, Brooklyn tacked on a couple more with an RBI single from Hernandez and sac fly from Vega.

The Blue Rocks got a run back with a solo shot from RF Jared McKenzie in the 5th off of RHP Saul Garcia to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

Brooklyn pulled even with two in the 7th. De Los Santos cut the deficit to one with an RBI triple, before Brooklyn tied the game on an RBI single from RF A.J. Ewing.

The Cyclones had a chance to walk-it off in the 9th, but C Chris Suero was caught in a rundown trying to stretch a single into a double with two outs. During the rundown, SS Marco Vargas, who had safely reached third, was thrown at home trying to score the winning run amidst the rundown to send the game to extras.

In the 10th, Hawkins retired all three batters he faced in the 10th as the automatic runner never advanced. In the home half, a strikeout and groundout opened up the frame before the Hernandez homer sent the Brooklyn faithful home happy.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks return to action on Friday night at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn hasn't announced a probable starter, while Wilmington is projected to send LHP Erik Tolman (1-1, 3.32 ERA) to the mound.







