Hall's Heroics Help 'Clones to 10th Shutout Win in 2-0 Victory over Wilmington

July 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 7.0 shutout innings from RHP Noah Hall, the Cyclones took down the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 2-0, on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. The victory marks Brooklyn's 10th shutout of the season.

Hall became the first Cyclone to complete 7 innings since RHP Jordany Ventura accomplished the feat on August 2nd, 2023. The righty cruised through his night, allowing just two hits while walking only one and shutting out four. The South Carolina product lowered his ERA on the year to 2.41. It's also the fifth time in Hall's last eight outings that he's contributed a scoreless effort.

Hall and RHP Chandler Marsh combined on the two-hit shutout, walking only two batters. Wilmington did not put a runner in scoring position all game.

It took the Cyclones until the 8th to crack the scoreboard. After a one out single from SS Marco Vargas, LF Chris Suero roped a ball to left field. With Vargas going on the pitch, the well-executed hit and run enabled the 'Clones to hop out to a 1-0 lead.

Suero proceeded to steal third base on the same pitch that CF Eli Serrano drew a walk. From there, 3B Colin Houck skied a fly ball to the outfield, deep enough to plate Suero and extend the lead to 2-0.

In the 9th, Marsh worked around a 1-out hit by pitch to preserve the lead and put the finishing touches on the Brooklyn victory. With the win, the Cyclones clinch at least a series split.

Brooklyn can secure a series victory with a win tomorrow in the final game before the all-star break. The Cyclones will send RHP Will Watson (0-1. 2.05 ERA), where he projects to face LHP Jake Bennett (0-2, 2.41 ERA). First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m.







