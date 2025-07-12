Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (51-32, 13-6) vs. Asheville Tourists (37-47, 8-11)

RHP Andrew Landry (First Start) vs. RHP Jean Pinto (0-0, 7.75 ERA)

| Game 84 | Home Game 40 | Saturday, July 12, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

'GADES ARE HOT: The Renegades have won six straight and nine of their last ten games, following a dominant 7-2 win on Thursday. They have also won seven straight games at Heritage Financial Park. Last week, they took five of six from Brooklyn, marking the first time they won five games in a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington. They held Brooklyn to just twelve total runs in 50 innings.

WIN STREAK: The Renegades enter play on Saturday with a six-game win streak. It's the second time this year that they have won at least six consecutive games, and the first time since April 15-20 against Wilmington.

LATE-INNING DRAMATICS: On Friday, Tomas Frick launched a walk-off home run in the ninth to secure a 4-3 win for Hudson Valley. It was the second go-ahead home run of the week in the eighth inning or later. In Tuesday's contest, the Renegades trailed on multiple occasions. Down 6-4 in the eighth, Josh Moylan ripped a three-run homer to put them in front for good 7-6. Prior to Tuesday, the Renegades had only four wins in their last at-bat since this season.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following a walk-off win over Asheville on Friday, Hudson Valley is 12-6 early on the second half, currently tied for first place in the division. They are even with Greensboro in the North division with 47 games remaining. With 14 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won seven, split five, and lost two.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring was outstanding on Thursday night, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. The lefty struck out nine batters, earning his ninth quality start of the season. In seven appearances with Hudson Valley, Herring has five quality starts. The former LSU Tiger leads all of MiLB among qualified pitchers with a 1.69 ERA this season. Herring has allowed two runs or less in 14 of 15 starts in 2025.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.75) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.52 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

BOMBS AWAY: On Thursday, Jace Avina notched his second consecutive multi-homer game, the first Renegade in franchise history to accomplish that feat. On Wednesday and Thursday, Avina has six hits, four home runs, and seven RBIs. He is one of four non-AAA players in MiLB this season to record back-to-back multi-homer games. Tyler Hardman also did so for Somerset on May 29 and 30. Avina departed for Double-A Somerset on Friday.

WELCOME BACK: Despite having his 16-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday, Alexander Vargas extended his on-base streak to 19 games on Friday. The 16-game hitting streak is the longest in the South Atlantic League this season. It was also the longest hitting streak for a Renegades player since Emeel Salem hit safely in 17 straight games in 2007. In the last 19 games, Vargas is 25-for-68 (.368) at the plate with four home runs, 14 RBIs and a 1.009 OPS. In Wilmington on June 24-29, Vargas was the South Atlantic League Player of the Week.

STRIKEOUT KING: Kyle Carr had a record-breaking night on Wednesday, becoming the all-time strikeouts leader in Renegades franchise history with 160 strikeouts. He allowed just one unearned run on four hits in six strong innings, matching a career-high with eight punchouts. Carr has allowed one run or less across his last seven starts. Since June 3, his ERA is 0.69 in 39 innings. In his prior start, Carr became the first Renegades pitcher to throw a seven-inning shutout since Jason McEachern on August 23, 2009.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson

Valley is outscoring opponents 192-103 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 54-21 in the seventh inning alone.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.86 ERA in 173.2 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (0.69). Through 83 games, Hudson Valley starters have 479 punchouts in 428.2 innings, good for a 10 K/9 clip. Those 479 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB, seven punchouts ahead of Binghampton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 171 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

FAREWELL: On Friday, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was promoted to Double-A Somerset. He leaves the Renegades with outstanding numbers. His 2.26 ERA is the best in the South Atlantic League upon his promotion, and he also led the SAL with 99 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. He led the Renegades with seven quality starts this season. Since June 1, Rodriguez-Cruz has a 0.76 ERA, which is the third-best in MiLB.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 11 hits in a 7-2 victory over Asheville on Thursday. Through their first 82 games, the Renegades also have 22 games of 10 or more hits and 14 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 16 times, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played.

TOURISTS IN TOWN: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday, their final series before the All-Star Break. Asheville is the only South Division opponent that the Renegades see twice this year. In late April, the Renegades took four of six from the Tourists at McCormick Field. It is the first trip for Asheville to Heritage Financial Park since the final week of the 2024 season, when the Renegades took five of six. They also clinched the second-half title during that series. Asheville features eight top-30 prospects in the Astros organization.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins last week, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. Those eight wins account for 27% of Brooklyn's losses this year. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-8 home record against all other teams.

RELIABLE: After a rough two-week road trip, Coby Morales came alive last week against the Cyclones. He went 7-for-23 (.304) in six games. The 23-year-old is second for the team lead with 17 multi-hit outings this season, trailing only Jackson Castillo.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.60 ERA through 83 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.48 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .186 opposing average, while striking out 337 batters in 290.2 innings. In the last nine games, the bullpen has a 1.48 ERA, the best in minor league baseball. Bryce Warrecker and Hueston Morrill have combined to retire the last 17 batters they faced. Geoff Gilbert has eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.1 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .237 as a team with a .691 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).

CRAZY EIGHT: The Renegades struck for eight runs in the fifth inning on June 25, setting a season-high for runs in an inning. It is the first time Hudson Valley has scored eight runs in an inning since August 27, 2022 vs Hickory. That game featured a four-hit game from Jasson Dominguez.







