Hub City Shut out Saturday

July 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ROME, Ga. - The Hub City Spartanburgers (12-8, 43-42) were handled by the Rome Emperors (8-11, 37-47) Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium. Rome cruised to a 10-0 win thanks to six hitless innings from starter Adam Maier (W, 4-7) and a big second inning against Mason Molina (L, 0-2).

Maier hit Gleider Figuereo three times (a new Hub City single-game high) and walked three batters but kept the 'Burgers out of the hit column until the seventh, when Arturo Disla and John Taylor hit back-to-back singles. Maier struck out three through 6 1/3 innings.

Rome's offense tagged Molina for five runs on four hits in the bottom of the second. Emperors shortstop Lizandro Espinoza broke the game open with a two-RBI triple, his first of three extra-base hits. The Emperors scored two against Anthony Susac in the fourth, and two against Victor Simeon in the fifth. Adonis Villavicencio ceded a run in the sixth before striking out two in a one-two-three seventh. Seth Clark tossed a scoreless eighth.

The Spartanburgers hope to bounce back tomorrow with RHP Jose Gonzalez (2-6, 2.94 ERA) on the hill at 1:00 p.m. ET. LHP Riley Frey (0-3, 4.37 ERA) starts for Rome

