Four-Game Slide Ends for Tourists

July 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Entering Saturday's contest without a win in the week, the Asheville Tourists hopped off the schneid with a 6-3 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades at Heritage Financial Park.

Alejandro Nunez and Tyler Whitaker got the Tourists (38-47) rolling in the first inning, registering three runs on two singles.

The only Renegades (51-33) Jean Pinto (W, 1-0) allowed to score on the hill were off a two-run bomb in the third inning to make it a one-run game. He finished his line with five frames of work.

Adding to the advantage, Whitaker tripled in the sixth, before Kennin Gomez scored the second run of the frame with a sacrifice fly. The final run for Asheville was scored in the seventh on a wild pitch.

Hudson Valley nabbed one more run in the eighth inning, but Hudson Leach (Sv, 3) shut the door in the ninth to seal the win.

Finalizing the series tomorrow, Asheville and Hudson Valley will match wits and lock horns one final time this season at 2:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.