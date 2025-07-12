Renegades Hosting Christmas in July Toy Drive for Project My Day

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are proud to announce their second "Helping Hudson Valley" collection drive of the 2025 season, a Christmas In July Toy Drive benefitting Project My Day, Inc.

Project My Day, Inc. is a local volunteer organization based in Newburgh, New York making an immediate impact in the lives of youth living in foster care, providing them with emotional health benefits. Their mission is to bring joy into the lives of children in foster care in Dutchess and Orange Counties by giving them gifts on their special days, including birthdays, moving-up day, graduations, proms, holidays, etc.

From now through the Renegades' Christmas in July game on July 25, fans can bring new, unwrapped toys to Heritage Financial Park for the toy drive. There will be a collection box set up next to the Guest Services booth located in the first base breezeway of the ballpark. Fans will receive one (1) General Admission ticket to a remaining 2025 Renegades home game for each toy they donate. On non-gamedays, fans can bring toys to the Renegades Administrative Office Building during regular business hours.

"Partnering with the Hudson Valley Renegades helps Project My Day reach more people in our community who care about making a difference," said Amanda Oberprillar, President & Founder of Project My Day, Inc. "Together, we can collect more donations and celebration gifts to bring joy to children in the foster care system. This partnership shines a spotlight on the importance of recognizing and celebrating every child's special day."

In addition to bringing toys to the ballpark, those wishing to donate toys can also purchase toys for the drive by using the Renegades Toy Drive Wishlist on Amazon. Fans can also purchase special tickets to the Christmas In July game with $5 from each ticket sold at this link, directly supporting Project My Day, Inc.

Renegades on-field Emcee Greg "Jonesy" Jones has offered special incentives for hitting certain donation milestones. If 750 toys are donated, Jonesy will dress like an elf and have gallons of milk dumped on his head following the game and before the postgame fireworks show. If 1000 toys are collected, both milk and eggnog will be dumped on his head.







