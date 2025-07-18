Renegades Game Notes

July 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (52-33, 14-7) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (38-48, 8-13)

LHP Griffin Herring (3-1, 2.21 ERA) vs. RHP Gabriel Barbosa (2-0, 0.84 ERA)

| Game 86 | Away Game 45 | Friday, July 18, 2025 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: First Responders Night

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

'GADES ARE HOT: After going 5-1 against Asheville last week, the Renegades have taken five of six in consecutive series. They have now won 10 of their last 12 games, improving to 52-33 overall this season. Hudson Valley has also won eight of their last nine games at home. From July 1-6, the Renegades took five of six from Brooklyn, marking the first time they won five games in a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following a win over Asheville on Sunday, Hudson Valley is 14-7 early on the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are one game behind Greensboro in the North division with 44 games remaining. With 15 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won eight, split five, and lost two.

LATE-INNING DRAMATICS: On Friday, Tomas Frick launched a walk-off home run in the ninth to secure a 4-3 win for Hudson Valley. It was the second go-ahead home run of the week in the eighth inning or later. In Tuesday's contest, the Renegades trailed on multiple occasions. Down 6-4 in the eighth, Josh Moylan ripped a three-run homer to put them in front for good 7-6. Prior to Tuesday, the Renegades had only four wins in their last at-bat since this season.

ORG STAR: On Saturday, Dillon Lewis hit a home run for the second straight game, his seventh High-A home run and his 16th overall this season. Among Yankees farmhands, he ranks second in home runs, behind only Spencer Jones' 22 homers. He is just ahead of Roc Riggio and Everson Pereira, who each have 15. Saturday's long ball for Lewis registered as nearly 112 miles per hour off the bat for Lewis.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 43 times this season in 85 games. This mean that they have done so in over 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 38-5 when allowing two runs or less, account for 73% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.77) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.52 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last nine games, Castillo slashing .438/.526/.688 with a 1.214 OPS. He has gone 14-for-32 at the plate, including two doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs. The College of Southern Nevada product has a nine-game on-base streak, and has hit safely in eight of those nine games.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring was outstanding on Thursday night, tossing seven innings of two-run ball. The lefty struck out nine batters, earning his ninth quality start of the season. In seven appearances with Hudson Valley, Herring has five quality starts. The former LSU Tiger leads all of MiLB among qualified pitchers with a 1.69 ERA this season. Herring has allowed two runs or less in 14 of 15 starts in 2025.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.97 ERA in 187.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (0.69). Through 85 games, Hudson Valley starters have 492 punchouts in 437.1 innings, good for a 10.1 K/9 clip. Those 492 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB, two punchouts ahead of Binghampton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 176 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 193-107 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 54-22 in the seventh inning alone, as well as a 53-32 mark in the fifth inning.

JERSEY BOYS: Hudson Valley begins their post All-Star break schedule with a three-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Friday. So far this season, the Renegades own an 8-5 record over their division foe. They have won all three series against Jersey Shore, taking two of three in the season-opening series and wining three of five in the two most recent matchups. The two teams face off nine more times this season, and they will all be taking place at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood. Jersey Shore features five Phillies top 30 prospects, incluidng No. 6 prospect Aroon Escobar.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 12 hits in a 3-2 victory over Asheville on Sunday. Through their first 85 games, the Renegades have 23 games of 10 or more hits and 15 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 16 times, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played.

BOMBS AWAY: On Thursday, Jace Avina notched his second consecutive multi-homer game, the first Renegade in franchise history to accomplish that feat. On Wednesday and Thursday, Avina has six hits, four home runs, and seven RBIs. He is one of four non-AAA players in MiLB this season to record back-to-back multi-homer games. Avina departed for Double-A Somerset on Friday.

STRIKEOUT KING: Kyle Carr had a record-breaking night on Wednesday, becoming the all-time strikeouts leader in Renegades franchise history with 160 strikeouts. He allowed just one unearned run on four hits in six strong innings, matching a career-high with eight punchouts. Carr has allowed one run or less across his last seven starts. Since June 3, his ERA is 0.69 in 39 innings. In his prior start, Carr became the first Renegades pitcher to throw a seven-inning shutout since Jason McEachern on August 23, 2009.

WELCOME BACK: Alexander Vargas has been tremendous at the plate over the last three weeks. His 16-game hitting streak, which ended on Wednesday, was the longest in the South Atlantic League this season. It was also the longest hitting streak for a Renegades player since Emeel Salem hit safely in 17 straight games in 2007. In his last 21 games, Vargas is 27-for-76 (.355) at the plate with four home runs, 14 RBIs and a .958 OPS. In Wilmington on June 24-29, Vargas was the South Atlantic League Player of the Week.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins last week, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. Those eight wins account for 27% of Brooklyn's losses this year. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-9 home record against all other teams.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.61 ERA through 85 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.51 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .186 opposing average, while striking out 346 batters in 300 innings. In the last 12 games, the bullpen has a 1.67 ERA, the best in MiLB. On Sunday, the bullpen combined for 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits. Geoff Gilbert has eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.0 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .237 as a team with a .690 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







