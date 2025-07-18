Gill Hill Spins Quality Start in 4-3 Hot Rods' Loss

July 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Gary Gill Hill spun his fourth quality start in five outings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-11, 45-41) fell to the Greenville Drive (10-10, 43-43) on Friday, 4-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green struck first in the bottom of the first facing Drive starter Brandon Clarke. Adrian Santana walked, and three wild pitches scored him from first, pushing the Hot Rods out in front, 1-0.

Greenville responded in the top of the third with Gill Hill on the bump. Freili Encarnacion doubled, and Justin Riemer walked, putting runners on first and second. Encarnacion advanced to third on a double play and scored on a single from Franklin Arias, knotting the game at 1-1.

The Hot Rods regained the lead in the bottom of the third still facing Clarke. Santana singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Santana stole third and scored on an errant throw from catcher Johanfran Garcia, allowing Bowling Green to regain the lead, 2-1.

Bowling Green extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth with Michael Sansone on the hill. Noah Myers launched a solo home run to right, making it a 3-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Drive tied things up with a two-run top of the seventh against reliever Chris Villaman. Garcia singled and Yophery Rodriguez doubled, putting runners on second and third. Encarnacion singled scoring Garcia from third. Encarnacion stole third, and a throwing error from Daniel Vellojin scored another run to tie the game, 3-3.

Greenville took the lead in the top of the ninth against Hot Rods reliever Alexander Alberto. Rodriguez slammed a solo home run to right, pushing the Drive in front, 4-3. Isaac Stebens finished off a scoreless ninth, finalizing the contest, 4-3.

Stebens (3-0) earned the victory after spinning 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning one. Alberto (0-2) is handed the loss after tossing 1.0 inning, surrendering one run in the bottom of the ninth, on two hits, and sitting down one.

Bowling Green and Greenville will play game two of a three-game series on Saturday starting at 6:35 PM CT. RHP TJ Nichols (8-3, 3.84) toes the slab for Bowling Green while the Drive send out RHP Blake Aita (2-1, 1.88).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.