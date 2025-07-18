Wilmington's Stocking Is Filled with Coal in 3-1 Loss against Aberdeen

July 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds by a final score of 3-1.

With the win, Aberdeen now ties Wilmington with a 10-12 record in the second-half standings.

The IronBirds took the lead in the top of the second inning. They played small ball to start the frame, as the leadoff hitter drew a walk and Austin Overn reached on a bunt single. Aneudis Mordan followed with an RBI single to score Overn from third.

The Blue Rocks threatened in both the bottom of the second and the fifth innings, but in each instance, a runner was thrown out by an outfielder, keeping Wilmington off the board.

Aberdeen added another run when Thomas Sosa launched a no-doubt home run over the left field wall, his third of the season.

Wilmington scored its only run in the bottom of the eighth. Sam Petersen led off with a single and advanced to third on a Cortland Lawson base hit. T.J. White then drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Aberdeen added one more insurance run in the top of the ninth. Leandro Arias picked up the RBI.

Travis Sthele continued his strong performance at home, where he now holds a 2.56 ERA for the season. He delivered another solid outing, finishing with a line of seven innings pitched, five hits, two earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts.

"He is a strike thrower, he competes really hard," Lawson said. "It is fun to play defense behind him. "

The Blue Rocks will be back in action tomorrow at Frawley Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.