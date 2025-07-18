Renegades Trip Coming out of Break

July 18, 2025

Lakewood, N.J. - A six-run bottom of the sixth inning undid the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday night in a 9-3 loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the bottom of the third against Griffin Herring when Jordan Dissin walked, was balked to second, advanced to third on a fielding error and scored on an Aroon Escobar sacrifice fly. That was one of six unearned runs scored by the BlueClaws thanks to three Renegades errors.

The BlueClaws extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Bryan Rincon walked, stole second and third, and scored on a Dissin sac fly. That was the final inning of the game for Herring (3-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit across 4.0 innings, striking out six and walking four.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jersey Shore sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs on four hits to open up an 8-0 lead, although only two were earned after an error early in the inning. Nick Biddison had a two-run double and Escobar laced a two-run triple to highlight the frame.

The Renegades broke through against the BlueClaws bullpen in the top of the seventh with the help of five walks by Cam Brown. Kiko Romero drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run, Dillon Lewis laced an RBI single to left, and a wild pitch scored the third run to cut the deficit to 8-3. Lewis finished 2-4 with an RBI, collecting both Renegades hits in the game.

Jersey Shore added a final tally in the seventh on a Dissin RBI double. The 'Gades went down in order in the eighth and ninth to close out the game.

POSTGAME NOTE: Six runs was the most allowed in an inning by the Renegades in 2025, and the most allowed by the team since Aug. 30, 2025 also at Jersey Shore... Josh Moylan finished 0-2 with a run scored and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 19 straight games, tied for the third-longest by a Renegade this season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Ben Hess (4-2, 4.08) takes the mound for Hudson Valley against Jersey Shore LHP Mavis Graves (2-7, 6.18).

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 22 to face the Rome Emperors at 6:35 p.m. It is First Responders Night at Heritage Financial Park, with the Renegades honoring our local first responders. It is also Ballpark Bingo Tuesday presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

52-34, 14-8







