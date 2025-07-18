Rodriguez Powers Greenville Drive to 4-3 Comeback Win Over Hot Rods in Series Opener

July 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







BOWLING GREEN, KY - In a game that saw a little bit of everything - wild pitches, timely hits, defensive miscues, and late-inning heroics - it was Yophery Rodriguez's bat that delivered the decisive blow, as the Greenville Drive rallied to top the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Rodriguez belted a two-out solo home run in the top of the ninth, breaking a 3-3 tie and lifting Greenville (43-43) to a much-needed win that trims their deficit in the South Division's second-half standings to just three games behind the first-place Hub City Spartanburgers.

The drive, no pun intended, to victory didn't come easy.

Greenville starter Brandon Clarke struggled with command out of the gate, uncorking three wild pitches in the opening inning. That chaos allowed Bowling Green (45-41) to manufacture the game's first run without the benefit of a hit, as leadoff man Adrian Santana walked, advanced on two wild pitches, and eventually crossed home plate on a third.

Clarke walked four in just 2.2 innings and was lifted after giving up a run in the third, again sparked by Santana's baserunning. The shortstop singled, stole both second and third, and scored when Drive catcher Johanfran Garcia's throw to third sailed wide.

Greenville struck back in the third with some two-out magic. After a double by Freili Encarnacion, a walk to Justin Riemer, and a double-play grounder from Hudson White, Franklin Arias laced a two-out single to score Encarnacion and tie the game at 1-1.

But the Hot Rods reclaimed the lead in the bottom half thanks again to Santana's baserunning and a Drive throwing error, making it 2-1. They extended their advantage to 3-1 in the fifth when Noah Myers crushed a solo home run to right off reliever Michael Sansone.

That would be Bowling Green's final run of the night.

After six innings of sharp work from Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill (6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER), Greenville capitalized the moment he left the game. Facing reliever Chris Villaman, Garcia opened the seventh with a single. Albert Feliz, pinch-hitting for Antonio Anderson, popped out, but Rodriguez followed with a double, putting runners at second and third.

That brought up Encarnacion, who delivered his third hit of the night - a sharp single through short - to score Garcia. Then, in a moment that epitomized the kind of hustle Greenville needed, Encarnacion stole second, prompting a rushed and errant throw from catcher Daniel Vellojin, allowing Rodriguez to dash home and tie the game at 3-3.

The game remained tied into the ninth, when Alexander Alberto took over on the mound for Bowling Green. After quickly recording two outs, he faced Rodriguez - already with a double and run scored on the night.

On the first pitch he saw, Rodriguez turned on a fastball and crushed it over the right-field wall. It was his fourth home run of the season and his first since June 29, snapping a two-week power drought and putting the Drive ahead for the first time all night.

Encarnacion followed with his fourth hit - a single - but was left stranded.

Isaac Stebens, who entered in the eighth, remained on for the ninth and quickly retired the side in order, aided by two flyouts to Rodriguez in left. He improved to 3-0 on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.75 in the process of picking up his 8th save on the year.

Michael Sansone also delivered a strong outing out of the bullpen, allowing just one run over 4.1 innings and keeping the game within reach after Clarke's short start.

With the win, Greenville pulls even at .500 and now sits just three games behind Hub City in the South Division's second-half standings. For Bowling Green, the loss stings after leading most of the way and squandering several opportunities - the Hot Rods went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.







