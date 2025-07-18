Barbosa Twirls Five Hitless as Claws Roll 9-3 on Friday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Gabriel Barbosa threw five hitless innings and the BlueClaws rolled to a 9-3 win over Hudson Valley on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark in the first game after the All-Star break.

With the win, the BlueClaws improved to 9-13 in the second half, while Hudson Valley fell to 14-8.

Barbosa walked two, but did not allow a hit over his five outstanding innings. The right-hander improved to 3-0 in his first three starts with the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws got SAC flies from Aaron Escobar in the third and Jordan Dissin in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. Dissin's SAC fly scored Bryan Rincon, who had walked, stolen second, and third, giving him 29 stolen bases on the season.

Jersey Shore blew the game open in the sixth, scoring six times to push the lead to 8-0. Nick Biddison had a two-run double and Aroon Escobar a 2-run triple in the inning.

Hudson Valley got on the board in the seventh, scoring three times, two on walks and one on a single by Dillon Lewis.

Jordan Dissin added an RBI double in the seventh for the BlueClaws. Dissin had a walk, RBI single, and RBI double, driving in two and scoring two more for the BlueClaws in the win.

Rincon had one hit and two walks, while adding three stolen bases to give him 30 on the season. The BlueClaws stole five as a team in the win.

Jose Pena Jr. threw 1.1 scoreless innings and Cristhian Tortosa struck out the side in the ninth.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for the BlueClaws.







