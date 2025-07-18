Hub City Rallies, Stuns Cyclones in Walk-Off, 5-4

July 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - RHP Brendan Girton tossed 4.2 innings of no-hit ball, tying a career-best with nine strikeouts, as he and RHP Raimon Gómez carried a combined no-hit bid through six innings. The Hub City Spartanburgers rallied, however, to erase an early four-run deficit and defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones, 5-4, on a walk-off two-run single by 1B Arturo Disla on Friday night at Fifth Third Park.

Girton dazzled out of the gate, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before CF Dylan Dreiling reached on a dropped third strike wild pitch in the fourth. The 23-year-old ultimately punched out four hitters in the inning, becoming the second Cyclone to accomplish the feat this season.

Gómez entered with two outs in the fifth to relieve Girton after he hit his pitch count for the night. The 23-year-old retired all four batters he faced to keep the no-hit bid alive into the seventh.

In the fifth, Brooklyn (11-11, 57-31) jumped in front. C Ronald Hernandez reached on an infield single to start the inning and swiped second base before advancing to third on a ground out. On a 2-0 pitch, DH Troy Schreffler Jr. hit a foul pop that was dropped in foul ground. On the next offering, the Harrisburg, Pa. native deposited a two-run home run into left field seats. Schreffler's first home run as a Cyclone provided Brooklyn a 2-0 edge.

Troy Schreffler with his first home run as a Cyclone to give Brooklyn a 2-0 edge in the 5th.

An inning later, the 'Clones hung another crooked number. RF Eli Serrano III worked a leadoff walk and quickly moved to third on a double off the right-field wall by CF A.J. Ewing. 3B Colin Houck and SS Boston Baro followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies to stretch Brooklyn's cushion to 4-0.

Hub City's (14-8, 45-52) offense came to life in the bottom of the seventh. Dreiling broke up the combined no-hit bid with a triple over the center fielder's head, and, with one out, 3B Gleider Figuereo ended the shutout with a two-run home run to right. His team-leading 16th blast of the campaign pulled the Spartanburgers within a pair, 4-2.

In the ninth, Brooklyn could not close out the win. Hub City quickly loaded the bases on a Dreiling single and a pair of walks before a 2B Casey Cook fielder's choice at second brought in a run and pulled the Spartanburgers within one, 4-3.

After falling behind pinch-hitter Rafe Perich with a 3-1 count and one out, the Cyclones elected to intentionally walk him and set up a potential game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

That opportunity did not come, as Disla ripped the first offering he saw from Brooklyn's new relief arm into left-center field for a two-run double, providing the Spartanburgers with a 5-4 walk-off victory.

Neither starter received a decision on Friday. Girton tossed 4.2 no-hit frames for Brooklyn, while Hub City's LHP Dalton Pence retired the last eight hitters he faced over 3.0 shutout and one-hit frames.

RHP Wilian Bormie (2-5) tossed a perfect ninth inning for the Spartanburgers, earning his second win of the season.

LHP Ryan Ammons (4-1) was charged with all three runs in the ninth and was saddled with his first defeat for the Cyclones.

Brooklyn will try and even up the series at a win apiece on Saturday evening. RHP Will Watson (0-2, 2.64), the New York Mets' No. 29 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Spartanburgers are projected to counter with the Texas Rangers' No. 25 farmhand, according to MLB Pipeline, RHP Kolton Curtis (2-2, 5.77). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







