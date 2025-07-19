Jersey Shore Gets Best of Renegades Again

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 4-1 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third, when the BlueClaws broke through against Ben Hess, scoring a run on an RBI groundout from Kehden Hettiger.

That was the lone tally allowed by Hess across 4.0 innings, during which he allowed four hits and struck out three without allowing a walk. It was Hess' first career start with no walks issued.

Hudson Valley broke through with a run against reliever Josh Hejka in the top of the fifth. Josh Moylan led off with a triple to right and scored on a Manuel Palencia groundout to tie the game at 1-1. Moylan had another strong game at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, extending his on-base streak to 20 straight games.

Jersey Shore re-gained the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a run against Tony Rossi courtesy of a Zach Arnold RBI single, and tacked on two more in the seventh off Byrce Warrecker to build a 4-1 lead.

Saul Teran and Andrew Baker combined to retire the final six batters of the game to close out the win for the BlueClaws.

POSTGAME NOTES: With the BlueClaws having won the first two games of the three-game series, they have clinched a series win. It is just the third series lost by Hudson Valley this season... Moylan's 20-game on-base streak is tied with Roc Riggio for the second-longest on-base streak by a Renegades batter this season.

The Renegades and BlueClaws continue their series on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 12:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. LHP Kyle Carr (4-5, 2.37) climbs the hill for Hudson Valley, while Jersey Shore counters with RHP Braydon Tucker (1-3, 4.01).

The Renegades return home on Tuesday, July 22 to face the Rome Emperors at 6:35 p.m. It is First Responders Night at Heritage Financial Park, with the Renegades honoring our local first responders. It is also Ballpark Bingo Tuesday presented by People USA, and a Service Industry Workers Tuesday, with Service Industry Workers receiving free parking. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

