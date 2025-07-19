Walk-Off Winners Once More: Taylor's Big Swings Lift Burgers

July 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - For the second straight night, the Spartanburgers (15-8, 46-42) trailed entering the final two innings against the Brooklyn Cyclones (11-12, 57-32). John Taylor tied the game in the eighth on Saturday night with a solo home run before walking it off in the 10th with a RBI single. Hub City used its eighth walk-off of the season for a 2-1 win in extras.

Brooklyn scored the first run of the game in the top of the second. With one out, Ronald Hernandez singled, then advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw from Kolton Curtis. Two batters later, Diego Mosquera lined a single to center; Hernandez scored easily.

Right-hander Will Watson delivered another strong start for the Cyclones. The former USC Trojan tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four 'Burger bats in the process. Eduardo Herrera wrapped up the bottom of the fifth and passed the baton to Joel Diaz, who worked through the sixth and seventh without allowing a run.

D.J. McCarty quelled the Cyclones' bats out of the 'pen. McCarty tied season-highs with five scoreless innings and six strikeouts, including three Ks in the seventh inning, his last. Joey Danielson stranded a runner on third with two strikeouts in the eighth.

Still seeking life against Diaz in the eighth, Taylor stepped to the plate. He battled back from a two-strike count, watching three straight balls. He then smoked an inside fastball over the right field bullpen to tie the game at one apiece.

Josh Trentadue sat down all three batters on strikes in the top of the ninth. Hub City went down in order with a chance for a walk-off win in the ninth. Eric Loomis (W, 3-0) stranded the go-ahead runner on third in the top of the 10th with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. In total, the 'Burgers pitching staff struck out 16 Cyclones.

With one out and automatic pinch-runner Anthony Gutierrez on second in the bottom of the 10th, Taylor punched a hot chopper past Brooklyn's shortstop. Gutierrez sped home before the throw from center.

Hub City secured its third straight series win with the 2-1 victory. The Spartanburgers and Cyclones finish off their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET. Hub City starts RHP Jose Gonzalez (3-6, 2.73 ERA) against Brooklyn RHP Nate Dohm (1-2, 3.07 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.