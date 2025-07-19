Hub City Hands Brooklyn Second-Straight Walk-off Defeat, 2-1

SPARTANBURG, SC - Despite carrying a lead into the eighth inning for the second-straight day, Hub City managed to walk-off Brooklyn for the second time in as many contests. SS John Taylor provided the game-tying home run in the eighth and the walk-off RBI single in the 10th, as the Spartanburgers stunned the Cyclones, 2-1, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Fifth Third Park.

Brooklyn (11-12, 57-32) carried a 1-0 advantage into the eighth inning. RHP Joel Díaz jumped ahead of Taylor with a 1-2 count before delivering an offering near the inside corner. The borderline call went in favor of Hub City (15-8, 46-42), running the count even.

On the next pitch, Taylor unfurled a laser that sailed over the fence in right for a game-tying solo home run. The 24-year-old's second blast with the 'Burgers knotted the score at one.

It remained knotted at one into extra frames. The Cyclones advanced the automatic runner to third with a sacrifice bunt to start the 10th, but back-to-back swinging strikeouts kept them off the board.

With one out and pinch-runner Anthony Gutiérrez at second in the bottom of the inning, Taylor cracked a 2-1 offering underneath the diving effort of the shortstop and into left-center field. The toss to the plate was late and up the third-base line, allowing Gutiérrez to score the winning run and providing Hub City a 2-1 victory.

Brooklyn struck first in the early innings but could not add to their lead. In the second inning, C Ronald Hernandez reached with a one-out single before advancing to third on an errant pickoff throw. LF Diego Mosquera put the Cyclones in front, 1-0, slapping a two-out RBI single to center.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Saturday. RHP Will Watson continued his stellar start to his Brooklyn career, hurling 4.2 innings of two-hit shutout ball, walking two, and striking out four. Hub City's RHP Kolton Curtis lasted just 2.0 innings in his second start off the injured list, yielding one unearned run on three hits.

RHP Eric Loomis (3-0) tossed a scoreless 10th inning to secure his third win of the season out of the bullpen for the Spartanburgers.

The Cyclones' RHP Saúl García (3-2) took the tough-luck defeat, allowing one unearned tally on one hit in a third of a frame.

Brooklyn will try to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Nate Dohm (1-2, 3.07), the New York Mets' No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Spartanburgers are projected to counter with RHP José González (3-6, -6, 2.73). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







