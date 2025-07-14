Mets Welcome in Impressive 2025 Draft Class

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - With the 2025 MLB Draft in the books, the Mets organization selected a steady dose of new talent that could make their way to Coney Island at some point down the line.

With their first overall selection checking in at No. 38 overall in the 1st round, New York selected two-way player Mitch Voit out of the University of Michigan. The Milwaukee native enjoyed an outstanding campaign as a junior in Ann Arbor this past season. Voit suited up in 56 games for the Wolverines, and compiled an impressive .346/.471/.668 slash line, while mashing 14 homers with 60 RBI. The righty did not pitch this past year after undergoing internal brace surgery during his sophomore campaign.

The second and final selection by the Mets on Night 1 of the draft saw New York nab SS Antonio Jimenez out of the University of Central Florida in the 3rd round. A 2025 All-Big 12 Second Teamer, Jimenez played in 55 games for the Knights, hitting to a .329 batting average while driving in 51 runs. The Davie, FL native transferred to UCF after spending a year in Coral Gables at the University of Miami.

Day two selection for New York included RHP Peter Kussow (4th round) out of Arrowhead Union HS (WI), RHP Peyton Prescott (5th round) from Florida State and RHP Nathan Hall (6th round) from Central Missouri. Kussow was the lone high school arm invited to the MLB Combine. Prescott compiled a perfect 5-0 record in 24 games with the Seminoles, while Hall's fastball has reportedly run up to 98 MPH.

Here's a look at how the rest of the draft went for the Mets:

7th Round -- Cam Tilly - RHP from Auburn (AL)

8th Round - Camden Lohman - RHP from Fort Zumwalt North HS (MO)

9th Round - Anthony Frobose - SS from Lakeland HS (NY)

10th Round - Tyler McLoughlin - RHP from University of Georgia

11th Round - Wyatt Vincent - OF from Nixa HS (MO)

12th Round - Truman Pauley - RHP from Harvard (MA)

13th Round - Frank Camarillo - RHP from UC Santa Barbara (CA)

14th Round - James Smith IV - RHP from University of Memphis (TN)

15th Round - Conner Ware - LHP from LSU (LA)

16th Round - Zack Mack - RHP from Loyola Marymount University (CA)

17th Round - Sam Robertson - SS from Northwest Shoals CC (AL)

18th Round - Dillon Stiltner - RHP from Trinity Christian School (GA)

19th Round - Joe Scarborough - RHP from Jacksonville State (AL)

20th Round - Garrett Stratton - RHP from Rice University (TX)







