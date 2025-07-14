Estrada's Walkoff Blast, Achen's Unhittable Outing Pave Way for IronBirds in Series Split with BlueClaws

The Aberdeen IronBirds closed out their final series before the All-Star Break with a series split against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this past Tuesday through Sunday at Ripken Stadium. The IronBirds rallied to win three of the last four games in the series and also clinched a win in the season series against Jersey Shore, winning 12 of the 23 games between the two squads.

The BlueClaws opened the series with a 14-3 win on Tuesday, and after a rainout on Wednesday, stayed hot with a 2-0 win in the first game of Thursday's double-header. But the IronBirds flipped a switch for an 8-7 win in the second game to set the tone for the rest of the week. Anderson De Los Santos led the way with a two-run double and a solo home run, which was his team-leading sixth of the season. Austin Overn ripped a two-run triple in his two-hit, two-run game, while Aneudis Mordan and Griff O'Ferrall each hit an RBI single.

The IronBirds carried some momentum into Friday and stayed hot with a 3-1 walkoff win, in what was one of their most-exciting games of the season. The game was tied entering the bottom of the ninth, when Aron Estrada crushed a two-run homer over the left field wall to give the 'Birds their fifth walkoff win of the season. Before Estrada set off the fireworks, dominant pitching carried the IronBirds throughout the night. Zach Fruit, making his second rehab start for Aberdeen, gave up just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Cohen Achen followed out of the bullpen and turned in the best outing of his career as he fired five hitless, scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks. The only batter to reach base against Achen reached on a catcher's interference call and the BlueClaws went hitless after the fourth inning.

After Jersey Shore's 4-1 win on Saturday to regain the series lead, the IronBirds took control early of the Sunday series finale and never trailed in their 8-3 win. Vance Honeycutt got the offense rolling when he smacked a leadoff double in the first and then delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the second. The BlueClaws tied the game in the fifth but the IronBirds went back on top with a three-run sixth and padded their lead on Thomas Sosa's three-run blast over the right field wall in the eighth. The 'Birds used seven pitchers in the win, most notably Baltimore Orioles' left-hander Cade Povich, who made a rehab start as he works his way back from left hip inflammation. Povich retired all nine batters he faced on 30 pitches and collected three strikeouts in his three-inning outing.

Even though they came in losses, the IronBirds had two other stellar starting pitching performances in the series. Jacob Cravey went five and one-third innings with three strikeouts and allowed only one earned run in his High-A debut in the first game of the twin bill on Thursday. Michael Forret started on Saturday and fired a career-high five and two-thirds innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. The Aberdeen pitching staff issued only seven walks and did not hit a batter over the series' final five games, including a no-walk effort in Friday's win.

Following the All-Star Break, which runs through Thursday, the IronBirds head on the road to Wilmington for three games against the Blue Rocks from Friday through Sunday, July 18-20. After that, the IronBirds are back home for a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash from Tuesday through Sunday, July 22-27. To purchase tickets and for more information about upcoming games, promotions and theme nights, please visit goironbirds.com.







