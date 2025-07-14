Claws Drop Sunday Finale at Aberdeen 8-3

July 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, MD - Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 8-3 on Sunday at Ripken Stadium in their series finale at Ripken Stadium.

The teams split a six game series, the final one before the All-Star break.

Aberdeen took the lead with two runs in the second inning. Vance Honeycutt singled to bring in a pair off BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton. Dutton gave up two runs, one earned, in 4.2 innings and did not factor in the decision.

Bryson Ware and Raylin Heredia had RBI singles in the fifth to tie the game for Jersey Shore. Aberdeen, however, scored three times in the sixth to take the lead. Leandro Arias singled in a run, Ryan Stafford walked with the bases loaded, and Griff O'Ferrall drove in a run with a groundout.

Heredia singled in another run for Jersey Shore to cut the lead to 5-3, but Thomas Sosa hit a three run home run in the eighth off Andrew Baker.

Cristhian Tortosa (1-2), took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, in 1/3 of an inning.

Heredia and Avery Owusu-Asiedu had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws will enjoy the four-day All-Star break and return home on Friday to start a nine game homestand and three game series with Hudson Valley.







