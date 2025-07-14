IronBirds Bats Come Alive After Perfect Game in Fourth of July Weekend Series against Grasshoppers

The Aberdeen IronBirds and Greensboro Grasshoppers finished off a six-game home-and-home series this past weekend with three games at Ripken Stadium that featured plenty of fireworks, both physically and metaphorically.

As if there wasn't enough history to celebrate for Independence Day on Friday, Greensboro pitchers Khristian Curtis (6.0 innings), Jake Shirk (2.0 innings) and Michael Walsh (1.0 inning), working with catcher Derek Berg, combined to throw a perfect game in a 2-0 win against the IronBirds. The trio of arms collected 16 strikeouts, including a career-high 10 from Curtis, who earned the win. The three pitchers did issue seven three-ball counts throughout the game, including three 3-0 counts, but that was it in their quest for perfection. It's the first nine-inning perfect game in the minor leagues outside of the Complex leagues since 2017. It's also the second no-hit game in Ripken Stadium history, less than one year after the IronBirds' four-pitcher combined no-hitter against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 19, 2024.

Despite being on the wrong side of a perfect game, the IronBirds bounced back on Saturday night with a 3-2 comeback win. Down 2-1 in the seventh, Griff O'Ferrall started a rally with a leadoff triple, then Angel Tejada ripped a game-tying RBI single, and Ryan Stafford delivered the go-ahead (and eventual winning) run with an RBI double. Zach Fruit, who won the 2024 South Atlantic League ERA title with the IronBirds, returned to make a rehab start, and tossed four shutout innings with five strikeouts and topped out at 99.9 mph with his fastball. Trent Turzenski earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief and Ryan Cabaracas protected the one-run lead in the ninth for the save in his High-A debut.

The IronBirds' bats stayed hot in the series finale on Sunday, but the Grasshoppers came out on top with a 13-7 win in a game that featured five home runs. The Birds trailed 4-0 after the top of the first thanks to a Javier Rivas grand slam, but Aberdeen answered with seven runs over the first three innings to take a 7-5 lead. Vance Honeycutt led off the bottom of the first with a home run, Aron Estrada added a two-run blast later in the frame, and Anderson De Los Santos hit his team-leading fifth homer in the third. After that, the Hoppers rallied for eight unanswered runs and their bullpen held the IronBirds hitless over the final five innings. Every IronBirds starter reached base safely and seven different players scored a run in the loss. All in all, the Grasshoppers won four of the six games in the home-and-home series.

