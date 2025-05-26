IronBirds Heating up After Back-To-Back Walkoff Wins in Series Split vs. Blue Rocks

In their most exciting homestand of the season to date, the Aberdeen IronBirds split a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this past week at Ripken Stadium. The IronBirds dropped the first two games of the series each by one run, but rallied to win three of the last four, which were all comeback wins and included two thrilling walkoffs.

In the third game of the series on Friday night, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser, who was in Aberdeen on a rehab assignment throughout the week, provided a huge spark for the offense. Down 7-2 with two outs in the fifth inning, Cowser blasted a solo home run to right-center field for the first of Aberdeen's six unanswered runs.

The IronBirds added three in the seventh to tie the game thanks to Vance Honeycutt's RBI double, Austin Overn's RBI triple, and Leandro Arias' RBI single. They finished off their largest comeback win of the season in the ninth on Overn's sacrifice fly, to win 8-7. The IronBirds' bullpen was instrumental in the comeback, as three pitchers combined for seven strikeouts in six and one-third innings without allowing an earned run.

The IronBirds followed that signature win with one that was even more dramatic less than 24 hours later in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Wilmington led, 3-0, entering the bottom of the seventh, when the Aberdeen offense caught fire. With runners at second and third, two outs, and down to their final strike, Aneudis Mordan launched a game-tying, three-run homer to left, just over the out-stretched glove of Blue Rocks' left fielder, TJ White. On the next pitch, Jalen Valsquez followed with a bloop double to left, and the next batter, Griff O'Ferrall, lined an RBI single to center to seal the 4-3 victory. Eccel Correa started for the IronBirds and pitched a career-high five and two-thirds innings and allowed just two runs in his High-A debut

After the Blue Rocks won the night-cap of the doubleheader, the IronBirds ended the series on a high note on Sunday with an 8-5 win. Wilmington jumped out to a 4-0 lead through four innings, but Aberdeen flipped the script in the fifth. The IronBirds got on the board by scoring two runs on the same wild pitch, then O'Ferrall kept it going with an RBI safety squeeze sacrifice bunt, and Honeycutt gave the Birds their first lead with a two-out, two-RBI triple to right. The Blue Rocks started to hit again in the top of the sixth, but Reed Trimble threw out the tying run at the plate from center field. Aberdeen added on in the bottom of the sixth on Aron Estrada's leadoff homer and Trimble's sacrifice fly, then O'Ferrall stole home in the seventh on a pickoff move to first base. On the pitching side, Trey Gibson collected seven strikeouts in three innings with only one walk.

The IronBirds are on the road this week for a six-game series from Tuesday through Sunday, May 27-June 1 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. The next homestand is scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday, June 3-8 against the Hudson Valley Renegades at Ripken Stadium. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, promotions and theme nights, please visit goironbirds.com.







