Jesús Báez Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

May 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - INF Jesús Báez has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for his performance from 5/20-5/25 at Jersey Shore.

The 20-year-old was a force to be reckoned with against BlueClaw pitching, going 11-for-17 at the dish across six contests. Báez mashed two home runs, logged a double, collected 10 RBI and scored six times.

The infielder collected at least one hit in five of the six games, and pieced together multi-hit affairs in four games. Báez will enter play on Tuesday riding a five game hitting streak, during which he's 11-for-17.

Báez finished Tuesday's contest etching his name in Cyclones history, tying a single game record for most walks in a single game (4), a mark which has been hit 11 times during the history of the franchise. He also notched a multi-home run game, leaving the yard twice with five RBI in the second game of a doubleheader on May 23rd. Between both games of the twin bill, he logged seven RBI that day.

The month of May has been quite kind to the Santo Domingo native. Since the calendar turned to May, Báez leads the league in RBI (21), is 3rd in the league in hitting (.377), OBP (.482), OPS (1.076), 5th in SLG (.594). He's also reached safely in 18 straight games.

Báez becomes the 2nd Cyclones player this year to take home the weekly SAL honor. OF A.J. Ewing collected the honor for the week of May 13th.

