Brooklyn Bludgeons Jersey Shore, Dominates in Twinbill Sweep

May 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - 3B-SS Jesús Báez picked up three hits in each end of the doubleheader, driving in seven runs total, and adding a pair of home runs in the nightcap, as the Brooklyn Cyclones swept a doubleheader from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, capturing the opener, 10-1, and the finale, 9-3, on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Brooklyn (29-13) started fast in the lid-lifter. RF-CF A.J. Ewing started the contest with a single to center and advanced to second on a one-out knock from 1B Jacob Reimer. After a balk moved the runners to second and third, CF Eli Serrano II provided a two-run single to center to provide Brooklyn with a 2-0 lead.

In the second, the Cyclones created further separation. C Chris Suero and SS Boston Baro worked walks to start the frame before a fielder's choice put men at the corners. Ewing followed with a run-scoring single to right, stretching Brooklyn's lead to three.

After a walk to Benge loaded the bases, RHP Augusto Calderón emerged from the bullpen and picked up a strikeout, but Serrano legged out a two-out infield single to chase home another run and keep the inning alive. Báez promptly smacked the second pitch he saw into center for a two-run knock before SS Marco Vargas followed with a RBI single of his own. Brooklyn sent 10 batters to the plate and tallied five runs in the frame to balloon the lead to 7-0.

Jersey Shore (15-26) broke up the shutout bid in the third on a single to right by C Luis Caicuto, but that was all the offense they could muster against LHP Jonathan Santucci (2-4). The Leominster, Mass. native tied a career-long with 5.0 innings of work and matched a career-best with six strikeouts, yielding one run and three hits, en route to his second win.

The Cyclones added insurance before the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases on singles from Baro and 1B Estarling Mercado, plus a hit-by-pitch of LF Carson Benge. RF Troy Schreffler Jr., who entered for Serrano in the fifth, provided the finishing touches. In his first game against his former team, the Harrisburg, Pa. native uncorked a bases-clearing, three-run double down the right-field line to propel Brooklyn to a 10-1 advantage.

RHP Brian Metoyer tossed a season-high 2.0 innings of spotless relief to close out the nine-run victory in the twinbill opener.

RHP Eiberson Castellano (0-1), who was making a minor league rehab start for the BlueClaws, was taxed for six runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, walking three without recording a strikeout. In 2024, Castellano allowed only three runs to Brooklyn over three starts and 14.1 innings.

In the nightcap, Brooklyn hung a crooked number on the scoreboard in the first inning, as well. The Cyclones placed runners at second and third with two out on a hit-by-pitch of 3B Jacob Reimer and a walk to Báez. On a 1-1 pitch to 1B Chris Suero, a ball squirted past the catcher and to the backstop. Kehden Hettiger struggled to find the baseball, allowing not only Reimer to score from third but Báez to scamper home from second on the passed ball, placing Brooklyn in front, 2-0.

3B Carson DeMartini sliced the Cyclones' lead in half in the bottom of the first with a solo home run around the right-field pole. His second home run of the series and third of the season pulled the 'Claws within one, 2-1.

In the third, Brooklyn played the long ball game, as well. With CF Carson Benge at second following a one-out double, Báez obliterated the second pitch he saw into the shrubs beyond the center field wall for a two-run homer. The 20-year-old's fourth blast of the season extended the 'Clones cushion to three, 4-1.

Jersey Shore trimmed the margin down to two in the fifth when DH Bryson Ware started the frame with a solo home run onto the left-field berm. The Jackson, Miss. native's third roundtripper of the campaign made it a two-run affair, 4-2.

That was as close as the BlueClaws would get, though. In the seventh, Brooklyn put the game out of reach. RF Troy Schreffler Jr. coaxed a leadoff walk and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw before moving to third on a balk. After Benge walk and a Reimer fielder's choice that eliminated Schreffler trying to score, it appeared Brooklyn would try and protect a two-run lead in the bottom of the frame.

However, again, on the second pitch he saw, Báez sent a towering drive over the fence in center for his second home run of the game. The Santo Domingo, D.R. native's fifth blast of the season - a three-run shot and sixth hit of the doubleheader - expanded Brooklyn's advantage to five, 7-2.

The Cyclones did not stop there. LF A.J. Ewing reached on an infield single and took second on a wild throw to first before scoring on Suero's single to center. After a balk moved Suero to second, C Ronald Hernandez poked a RBI single to right. In all, Brooklyn sent nine men to the plate in the five-run frame to take a 9-2 edge.

Jersey Shore yanked themselves a run closer in the bottom of the frame on back-to-back two-out singles from SS Bryan Rincon and DeMartini, but RHP Dakota Hawkins struck out Hettiger swinging to seal the twinbill sweep, 9-3, and his first save of the season.

RHP Nate Dohm did not receive a decision for Brooklyn, allowing one run on three hits in 2.2 innings, walking one and striking out three. RHP Chandler Marsh (1-0) earned the first High-A victory of his career, tossing 1.1 frames of hitless and shutout relief.

LHP Mavis Graves (2-3) pieced together his longest start of the year with 5.1 innings, but surrendered four runs (two earned) on four hits, suffering his third defeat. The southpaw walked two and punched out six.

The Cyclones will try and secure a series victory in game five of the series on Saturday afternoon. RHP Frankie Montas (NR) is scheduled to make a Major League rehab start for Brooklyn. The BlueClaws are projected to counter with RHP Estibenzon Jiménez (4-1, 5.26). The first pitch of the single nine-inning game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







